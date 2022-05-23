Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The OLB Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OLB   US67086U3077

THE OLB GROUP, INC.

(OLB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.150 USD   -2.95%
08:32aOLB Group to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BU
05/16Earnings Flash (OLB) THE OLB GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $8.8M
MT
05/16The OLB Group, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
OLB Group to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/23/2022 | 08:32am EDT
OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and cryptocurrency mining enterprise, announced today that its management team will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held as a hybrid (in-person and virtual) conference on May 23-26, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. Ronny Yakov Chairman & CEO of OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB), will be providing an overview of the Company's e-commerce merchant services and crypto mining businesses.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Available at 11:00 AM

 

The OLB Group, Inc.
Company Presentation
Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & Fintech

 

https://journey.ct.events/view/308482f8-6746-4fdb-b28d-b2c56f103cd3

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25th 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/308482f8-6746-4fdb-b28d-b2c56f103cd3

A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days at the link above or by visiting www.OLB.com

In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Registered investors will be able to request a meeting with management via the conference portal.

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing: investorrelations@olb.com

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing: investorrelations@olb.com

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing sustainable natural gas with an initial deployment of efficient 1,000 ASIC-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers projected by end of 2022.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2022
