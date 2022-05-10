Log in
OLB Group to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 12, 2022
BU
OLB Group's Chairman and CEO Issues Open Letter to Shareholders Providing a Status Update on eCommerce Fintech Services and Cryptocurrency Plans
BU
OLB Group Obtains Valuation from Independent Valuation & Appraisal Firm
BU
OLB Group to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 12, 2022

05/10/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Earnings Conference Call at 4:15 PM EST

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and cryptocurrency mining enterprise, will report First Quarter Financials on May 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST. Shareholders and interested investors are invited to participate in the Company's earnings call or in Listen Only mode.

Link for Participants to Register for the Listen Only Conference Call

Conference ID: 80513

Direct Event Registration Link:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/csGMIMOL

Link for Participants to Register for the Webcast and to Ask a Question

Audience URL:

Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast. This URL can be distributed for posting on various websites or for inclusion in email notifications.

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3778731/0ABA94F167FA2CC8BFB70A9053CFAE01

Shareholders wanting to post a question to the company management can mail questions to InvestorRelations@OLB.com or post a question online at https://olb.com/investors-faq/

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing: investorrelations@olb.com

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing sustainable natural gas with an initial deployment of efficient 1,000 ASIC-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers projected by end of 2021.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2022
