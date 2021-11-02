Log in
    OLB   US67086U3077

THE OLB GROUP, INC.

(OLB)
OLB Shares Surge as Company Set to Process Mastercard Crytpocurrency

11/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart

OLB Group Inc.'s shares more than doubled Tuesday after the company said its technology is ready to accept Mastercard Inc. and Bitcoin transactions immediately.

In morning trading, the shares were trading at $10.04 after closing the previous session at $4.59. They touched an intraday high of $12.37.

"The recent announcement from Mastercard that it is supporting cryptocurrency should accelerate public acceptance of Bitcoin and other currencies for conducting everyday business," said Ronny Yakov, chief executive of OLB.

The company said its SecurePay Gateway and OmniSoft payment acceptance platform are ready to accept Mastercard Bitcoin transactions. OLB said its platform supports the processing of multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum across all merchant platforms.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 1112ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,98 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,9 M 39,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 52,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,59 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronny Yakov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Boulds Chief Financial Officer
George Kastisiaunis Independent Director
Ehud Ernst Independent Director
Amir Sternhell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE OLB GROUP, INC.-7.09%40
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.74%574 679
NETFLIX, INC.25.97%301 726
PROSUS N.V.-13.85%279 451
AIRBNB, INC.18.94%108 155
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.02%86 794