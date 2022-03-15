Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Oncology Institute, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOI   US68236X1000

THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.

(TOI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meet Our C-Suite: Laura Szitar, Chief People Officer

03/15/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The third week of March is Healthcare HR Professional's Week. This observance recognizes HR professionals in the healthcare field, as well as their important role in the continuum of patient care.

We would like to acknowledge our incredible HR team that works hard "behind the scenes" to build our successful team and cultivate a culture of excellence at TOI.

To that end, we would like to highlight our Chief People Officer, Laura Szitar, who is head of HR at TOI. Her dedicated approach, positive attitude, and compassionate persona make her an exceptional leader. She is the embodiment of our core values, championing our teammate engagement and success. She truly brings the meaning of our core value "Better Together" full circle.

In honor of Women's History Month, we asked Laura to share some of her thoughts about women in leadership:

"I believe that more women should pursue and be placed in leadership roles. Women strike a great balance within leadership teams as we naturally have a style of putting others first, displaying humility, and performing authoritative work with an empathetic approach. All characteristics of a great culture!

Obtaining a leadership role will not be a cakewalk. No one will pave the path for us or lay out a red carpet. We will need to seek relationships, mentors, and alliances to help us continually grow and develop. Never underestimate the power of relationships or curiosity! To be successful we first must know ourselves. We should identify and understand our strengths as well as our development opportunities. We should recognize that growth comes in all shapes and forms and that sometimes we may need to take a step back or laterally to gain an experience that will build our career…every move does not always need to be up.

Lastly, make sure you stay focused on your goals and why you want to lead, do not accept the status quo, and always believe in yourself and in your potential. Confidence and a clear vision will lead you to great outcomes!"

Changing Oncology for the Better

Request an appointment at a clinic near you

Disclaimer

Oncology Institute Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.
03:02pMEET OUR C-SUITE : Laura Szitar, Chief People Officer
PU
03/11ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/10ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provi..
PU
03/10Earnings Flash (TOI) TOI MANAGEMENT LLC Posts Q4 Revenue $52.3M
MT
03/10ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
03/10The Oncology Institute, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/10The Oncology Institute, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dece..
CI
03/10The Oncology Institute Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and ..
AQ
03/10The Oncology Institute, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
03/08The Oncology Institute to Participate at the Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 203 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -59,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 442 M 442 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 658
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Oncology Institute, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bradford D. Hively Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Dalgleish Chief Financial Officer
Yale Podnos Chief Medical Officer
Daniel Virnich Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Miller Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.-44.21%442
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-36.28%25 844
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-11.94%19 123
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.81%13 389
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.04%12 125
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-13.71%10 172