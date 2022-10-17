Advanced search
    TOI   US68236X1000

THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.

(TOI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-10-13
4.440 USD   -5.53%
04:06pThe Oncology Institute Executives to Speak at Key Industry Conferences in Q4
GL
10/11The Oncology Institute Announces New Leaders to Oversee Technology and Clinical Trials
GL
10/11The Oncology Institute Announces New Leaders to Oversee Technology and Clinical Trials
AQ
The Oncology Institute Executives to Speak at Key Industry Conferences in Q4

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Publicly traded company leaders will share perspectives on the future of value-based oncology care

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, announced its executives' participation in upcoming key industry conferences. TOI executive visibility is increasing this year as the company experiences growth in new markets driven by market demand and investor interest in its proven value-based model.

TOI’s CEO Brad Hively welcomed the opportunities, commenting, "We look forward to exchanging ideas about how to advance oncology. Now more than ever, the healthcare industry is positioned to provide cutting-edge oncology care while reducing inefficiencies. I look forward to these opportunities for collaboration."

Company executives will be speaking at the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care conference held from October 19-21 in New York, New York. Chief Executive Officer Brad Hively will participate in the session Wall Street and Capital Markets and the Impact on Cancer Care to be held on October 19. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Matt Miller will participate in Lessons Learned from OCM That Should be Incorporated into EOM and Future Cancer Care Models to be held on October 20 and Practice Transformation Through Value-Based Analytics on October 21. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Yale Podnos will participate in The Impact Pathways Have on Outcomes and Value to be held on October 21.

TOI President Dr. Daniel Virnich will speak at the Reuters Oncology at Total Health 2022 Conference in Chicago, Illinois. He will be participating in the session Drug Cost Support and Funding programs on October 20, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Brad Hively will speak at the America’s Physician Groups Colloquium 2022 Conference in Washington, D.C. He will participate in the session Integrating Value-Based Oncology into Primary Care on November 1, 2022.

TOI executives will speak at the HLTH Conference In Las Vegas, Nevada. Chief Development Officer Debra Richman will participate in the session Innovation and the Ideal Health System on November 14, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Brad Hively will participate in the session Limitless Oncology Care on November 15, 2022.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media
The Oncology Institute
Julie Korinke
JulieKorinke@theoncologyinstitute.com
(562) 735-3226 x 88806

Juan Lezama
juanlezama@theoncologyinstitute.com
(562) 374-8434

Investors
Solebury Strategic Communications
Maria Lycouris
investors@theoncologyinstitute.com


All news about THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.
10/11The Oncology Institute Announces New Leaders to Oversee Technology and Clinical Trials
GL
10/11The Oncology Institute Announces New Leaders to Oversee Technology and Clinical Trials
AQ
10/11The Oncology Institute, Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
10/06The Oncology Institute Acquires Clinic, Opens New One in South Florida
MT
10/06The Oncology Institute Expands into South Florida
GL
10/06The Oncology Institute Expands into South Florida
AQ
10/06The Oncology Institute Announces to Open A New Clinic in Plantation
CI
10/06The Oncology Institute, Inc. acquired BROWARD ONCOLOGY ASSOCIATES.
CI
09/29Oncology Institute Enrolls First Two Patients in US in Late-Stage Cancer Treatment Tria..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 270 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 73,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 658
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.
The Oncology Institute, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,44 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradford D. Hively Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Virnich President
Mihir Shah Chief Financial Officer
Yale Podnos Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Miller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.-54.46%326
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-13.44%117 236
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-21.58%57 827
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY45.48%21 497
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-33.59%18 863
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-27.11%14 705