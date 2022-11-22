The Oncology Institute Expands into Miami-Dade County, Hires National Oncology Leader Dr. Roberto Ochoa

TOI continues expansion in South Florida

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, announced its entrance into Miami-Dade County, Florida with the acquisition of Hematology/Oncology Associates of Miami and the addition of a Senior Medical Director for Florida, further strengthening their investment in South Florida.



Dr. Roberto Ochoa, former National Director, Hematology/Oncology and Palliative Care at ChenMed, will serve as the newly appointed Senior Medical Director for the state of Florida. Dr. Ochoa, who will also be seeing patients at the South Miami clinic, shared, “I am enthusiastic to begin working for the leader in value-based oncology as it expands throughout the region. I have been paying close attention to TOI for quite some time and I am looking forward to working with the team to serve our existing patients and welcome new patients all while providing excellent care.”

Dr. Pedro De La Rosa Costa, former principal of Hematology/Oncology Associates of Miami now the TOI South Miami clinic, shared, “I am very excited about this partnership because TOI prioritizes patients just as much as I do. Their value-based model is a perfect fit to my practice, and I know my patients will benefit from this new relationship.”

“Dr. Ochoa’s leadership will play a critical role in bringing TOI’s high-quality, value-based model of care to more communities throughout the state of Florida,” shared TOI’s Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hively. “We are happy to welcome him and Dr. De La Rosa Costa as we enter the Miami-Dade market. This is just the beginning of our investment in the region and we look forward to adding new locations and physicians in the coming year.”

The South Miami Clinic (Formerly Hematology/Oncology Associates of Miami) located at 9350 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173, will continue to serve patients without interruption. An expanded, renovated office is under construction at 6262 Sunset Drive, STE 303 South Miami, FL 33143 and is expected to open before the end of the year. Additional clinic locations in Dade County are expected to open in 2023.

