The Oncology Institute Partners with Blue Note Therapeutics to Provide a Digital Therapeutic for Treating Cancer-related Anxiety and Depression Symptoms

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, and Blue Note Therapeutics, a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company dedicated to easing the burden of cancer and improving outcomes, have partnered to provide enhanced psychological support services for TOI patients.



Blue Note’s cancer-specific prescription digital therapeutic attune™ is the first digital therapeutic designed to treat anxiety and depression symptoms related to cancer. Attune will be available to all eligible TOI patients by prescription.

“As community-based providers, TOI teammates work closely with patients and their families to connect them to resources that help them navigate their cancer journey,” shared Dr. Daniel Virnich, TOI’s President. “We are excited to offer attune to patients coping with cancer-related psychological distress as part of our larger patient-centric, value-based care model.”

“Diagnosis and treatment of cancer can cause an enormous amount of stress that is both normal and expected. Blue Note is committed to helping patients find constructive ways to cope,” said Geoffrey Eich, CEO, Blue Note Therapeutics. “Offering attune to patients in TOI clinic locations will expand access to cancer-specific mental health care, meeting a need for the 85 percent of all cancer patients in the U.S. treated in a community setting.”

Blue Note developed attune as an “on-demand” self-directed tool for patients with cancer. Attune takes cancer-specific face-to-face therapies, backed by decades of evidence-based research, and re-creates that experience in a digital format on the patient’s mobile device. Attune includes a virtual and asynchronous patient support group feature which allows patients to support each other from a time and place of their choosing.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

About Blue Note Therapeutics

Blue Note Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics company singularly dedicated to serving patients suffering from cancer. We aim to make treatment accessible to any cancer patient, at any time, by merging deep scientific and clinical expertise, neuroscience, and digital innovation. Working closely with cancer research and patient communities, we are developing a pipeline of clinically validated prescription digital therapeutics to help reduce anxiety, depression, and other forms of cancer-related distress. For more information, visit www.bluenotetherapeutics.com.

About Prescription Digital Therapeutics

Prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) are a therapeutic class of medical devices that use U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvable software to treat diseases and conditions, such as anxiety and depression related to cancer diagnosis and treatment. Similar to prescription medicines, PDTs must demonstrate safety and efficacy in randomized clinical trials prior to their approval by the FDA.

