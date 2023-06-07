Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Oncology Institute, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOI   US68236X1000

THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.

(TOI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-06-01
0.4348 USD   +7.20%
08:03aThe Oncology Institute to Open Project Southland
GL
06/03Massive Bio and The Oncology Institute Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Cancer Care and AI-Enabled Cancer Research
CI
05/31The Oncology Institute Featured on Four Abstracts at ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Oncology Institute to Open Project Southland

06/07/2023 | 08:03am EDT
TOI acquires SRON and expands radiation oncology services in the Greater LA area

CERRITOS, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI), has announced a strategic acquisition that aims to further consolidate the Greater Los Angeles market and establish the company as one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States. The acquisition of Southland Radiation Oncology Network (SRON) will amplify TOI's radiation oncology market presence by five additional clinics across the eastern San Gabriel Valley and Inland Empire, providing TOI with a distinct advantage over local private practices and tertiary centers.

The acquisition of SRON is an important milestone for TOI as they continue to expand their ability to provide complete population health for oncology care. It will enable broader coverage across the Los Angeles area, providing more access to life-saving care for those who may not be able to otherwise afford treatment or transportation.

"We are thrilled to be taking this next step in our journey as we expand our radiation oncology practice locations, and look forward to serving the community with the highest quality of care," said Dan Virnich, MD, MBA, FACHE, President of The Oncology Institute. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to be the leading value-based cancer care group in the U.S., and demonstrates our commitment to delivering comprehensive oncology solutions that will benefit our patients and the broader community."

The acquisition of SRON will enable TOI to offer value-based radiation oncology care to more patients in the Greater Los Angeles area.

About TOI
Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute, Inc.
Daniel Virnich, MD
danielvirnich@theoncologyinstitute.com
(562) 735-3226 x 81125

Investors

Solebury Strategic Communications
investors@theoncologyinstitute.com


Analyst Recommendations on THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 304 M - -
Net income 2023 -83,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 30,9 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Oncology Institute, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 998%
Managers and Directors
Bradford D. Hively Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Virnich President
Mihir Shah Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yale Podnos Chief Medical Officer
G. Philip Reger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.-73.65%31
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-24.34%90 396
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.13.01%74 601
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY23.75%25 483
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-6.83%19 308
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-14.89%14 914
