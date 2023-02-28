Advanced search
    TOI   US68236X1000

THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.

(TOI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-20
1.450 USD   -9.94%
The Oncology Institute to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/28/2023 | 08:04am EST
CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that senior management will participate at the following investor conferences:

Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: March 7th, 2023
Presentation: 2:50pm Eastern Time
TOI Participant: Daniel Virnich, M.D., MBA, President
Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: March 13th, 2023
Presentation: 10:00am Eastern Time
TOI Participant: Brad Hively, Chief Executive Officer
Location: Virtual

Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit
Date: March 13th, 2023
Presentation: 1:15pm Eastern Time
TOI Participant: Brad Hively, Chief Executive Officer
Location: Miami, Florida

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute
Julie Korinke
juliekorinke@theoncologyinstitute.com
(562) 735-3226 x 88806

Investors

Solebury Strategic Communications
Maria Lycouris
investors@theoncologyinstitute.com


