    TOI   US68236X1000

THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.

(TOI)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-09-11
5.460 USD   -4.55%
08:00aThe Oncology Institute to Participate at the Nephron 2nd Annual Physician Enablement Symposium
AQ
09/12The Oncology Institute Becomes Certified as a Patient Safety Organization
GL
09/12The Oncology Institute Becomes Certified as a Patient Safety Organization
AQ
The Oncology Institute to Participate at the Nephron 2nd Annual Physician Enablement Symposium

09/15/2022 | 08:02am EDT
CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hively, will participate on the “Next Frontier - Value Based Care for Sub-Capitation/Specialties” panel at the Nephron 2nd Annual Physician Enablement Symposium on Thursday, September 22 at 9:00am EST.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute
Julie Korinke
juliekorinke@theoncologyinstitute.com
(562) 735-3226 x 88806

Revive
Michael Petrone
mpetrone@reviveagency.com
(615) 760-4542

Investors

Solebury Trout
Maria Lycouris
investors@theoncologyinstitute.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 270 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 73,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 360 M 360 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 658
Free-Float 77,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,99 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
Managers and Directors
Bradford D. Hively Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Virnich President
Mihir Shah Chief Financial Officer
Yale Podnos Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Miller Chief Operating Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ONCOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.-44.00%360
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-2.63%132 661
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.75%59 919
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-29.04%20 156
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY22.06%18 337
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-28.33%14 458