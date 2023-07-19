The Ladies of STK DJ tour will kick-off July 20, and showcase the steakhouse’s roster of world-class DJ talent as guests vote for their favorite Top DJ of The Tour!

STK Steakhouse, the leader in “Vibe Dining” from The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS), will host its first ever Ladies of STK DJ Tour beginning July 20, at select locations across the U.S. The tour, which will take place weekly at six different STK locations through August 26, will showcase the talents of the fabulous DJs at STK Steakhouses across the country, including Marissa Sardar, Ree De La Vega, Kasey Berry, DJ Vida, Shani Barnett and more – as they compete for a the Top STK DJ title.

“Music has long been at the core of the STK brand and is paramount to creating our signature ‘Vibe Dining’ experience that lets guests enjoy our award-winning Happy Hour, brunch, lunch and dinner with the hottest music from last several decades proving a unique backdrop,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “We have long featured some of the brightest and best DJ talent, and we are so excited to celebrate these talented artists and put their expertise on full display with our inaugural Ladies of STK Tour. We are eager to debut the tour on the STK Steakhouse YouTube channel so that fans can follow along and vote for the winner of the Top STK DJ title.”

The Ladies of STK DJ Tour will take place Thursdays through Saturdays starting at 8:00 p.m. local time and provide each DJ the opportunity to perform a 45-minute set nightly according to the following route/schedule:

STK Miami (2305 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139) | Thurs., July 20 – Sat., July 22

STK Downtown (26 Little West 12 th St., New York, NY 10014) | Thurs., July 27 – Sat., July 29

STK Chicago (9 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, IL 60654) | Thurs., August 3 – Sat., August 5

STK Denver (1550 market St., Denver, CO 80202) | Thurs., August 10 – Sat., August 12

STK Las Vegas (3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109) | Thurs., August 17 – Sat., August 19

STK Los Angeles (930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90024) | Thurs., August 24 – Sat., August 26

In partnership with Bacardi, STK will offer $39 Patrón El Cielo in their Tequila Cellar and feature the DJ Sunrise as the cocktail of the Tour, made with Patrón El Cielo and Patrón Silver, at all six participating STK Steakhouse locations throughout the tour dates. The Tour will also feature surprise giveaways, including STK Steakhouse Chef’s Tasting Experiences, exclusive merchandise and more. Guests will also be able to vote for their favorite DJ each evening online via STK’s website and/or using a QR code that will be available in-restaurant. In addition to catching each DJs live set, STK will publish every performance to YouTube the following day to ensure people nationwide can enjoy the female fueled music from anywhere and cast their votes for the Top DJ winner. In addition, set recordings from each evening will be available on STK Radio.

STK guests and fans of the talented DJs are encouraged to make reservations by visiting www.STKsteakhouse.com or by calling their local restaurant.

About STK

STK Restaurants are “Not Your Daddy’s Steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Bellevue, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Doha, Dubai, Ibiza, Las Vegas, London (3), Los Angeles, Los Cabos, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand internationally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is an international hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 25 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 26 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 13 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

