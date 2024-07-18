Located in the new outdoor entertainment district of Plantation Walk, this marks the brand's 20th location.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) announces the opening of RA Sushi’s newest location in the heart of Plantation, Fla. This will be the second RA Sushi in the Fort Lauderdale market, joining RA Sushi in Pembroke Pines. Known for its innovative seafood creations and high-energy dining experience, RA Sushi offers residents and visitors alike a fresh, modern take on traditional Japanese cuisine.

Known for its inventive creations that seamlessly combine traditional Japanese elements with a modern twist, RA Sushi offers a diverse selection of classic and innovative sushi rolls, sashimi, and creative shareables that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Signature dishes such as the Viva Las Vegas Roll, You Had Me at Sushi Platter, and Hibachi Entrées take center stage, alongside an array of specialty cocktails and an extensive premium sake selection. Specialty cocktails such as the Shiso Naughty Martini and Blazin’ Dragon Margarita are crafted with fresh ingredients and inventive flair, providing the perfect pairing for any meal.

“We are beyond excited to introduce RA Sushi to Plantation,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO at The ONE Group. “Our goal is to provide a vibrant and memorable dining experience that goes beyond simply great food. RA Sushi is a destination where guests can enjoy a lively atmosphere, innovative dishes, and exceptional service.”

Whether it is a midweek unwind or a weekend celebration, RA Sushi is also known for its happy hour, setting the standard with offerings available seven days a week that features specials on signature rolls, sushi, and a variety of shareables, as well as offers on sake, specialty cocktails, beer, and wine. Guests can enjoy an all-day happy hour every Monday, while Tuesday through Saturday features happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. until close. On Sundays, indulge in extended happy hour bliss from 3 p.m. until close.

RA Sushi’s new Plantation location is designed to reflect its commitment to creating an engaging and dynamic dining environment. The interior features sleek, contemporary décor with bold accents and artistic elements that pay homage to Japanese culture. The location also debuts the brand’s first-ever open kitchen, offering guests an immersive and exciting dining experience. The dining area, sushi bar, and outdoor patios provide the perfect settings for everything from intimate dinners to lively gatherings with friends. Guests can also enjoy their sushi and Japanese favorites at home, available for delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, EZCater and online at RA Sushi.

RA Sushi Plantation is located at 319 N. University Drive, Plantation, FL 33324. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For the latest updates and special promotions at RA Sushi, please visit rasushi.com and follow on Instagram, X, and Facebook at @RASushi and on TikTok at @RASushiBar. RA Sushi also offers “The Hook Up,” an exclusive email program designed to offer members unparalleled access to promotions, event invitations, and insider news. Subscribers will be the first to know about limited time offers, new menu items, and exciting events happening at RA Sushi locations, as well as exclusive offers that are only available through the program.

About RA Sushi:

RA Sushi is a leading sushi and Japanese fusion restaurant, part of The ONE Group’s growing portfolio of vibe dining concepts. Celebrated for its energetic atmosphere, innovative menu, and exceptional service, RA Sushi offers a unique dining experience that combines the best of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine. With locations across the United States, RA Sushi provides a lively and engaging environment where guests can enjoy fresh, high-quality cuisine and signature cocktails. Perfect for any occasion, RA Sushi is the ultimate destination for sushi enthusiasts and those seeking a dynamic dining experience. For more information, visit www.rasushi.com.

About The ONE Group:

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is an international restaurant company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos, and other high-end venues both domestically and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood, and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food, and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages, and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high end hotels and casinos currently operating venues in the U.S. and Europe.

RA Sushi, a leading sushi, and Japanese fusion restaurant that combines the best of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine across its U.S. locations, dedicated to providing a lively environment with fresh, high-quality cuisine and specialty cocktails.

Benihana, through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than one hundred restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

