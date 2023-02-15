Advanced search
    STKS   US88338K1034

THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC.

(STKS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
9.080 USD   +4.37%
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Expands STK in Old Town Scottsdale

02/15/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Enjoy Vibe Dining in the new STK Rooftop with Breathtaking Views Every Thursday through Sunday

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of STK Rooftop at STK Steakhouse in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Located at 7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, the new rooftop space will offer STK’s signature Vibe Dining at its finest, with elevated and shareable culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs.

“At STK, we’re always looking to create the best experience for our guest,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, president and CEO of The ONE Group. “The new rooftop space at STK Scottsdale offers guests a new way to enjoy our signature drinks and delicious bites in a playful environment that maintains the elevated experience they have come to know and love from STK.”

The rooftop at STK Scottsdale will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy STK’s craveable menus for dinner every Thursday through Sunday, and weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday. STK is also home to an impressive and award-winning wine list that allows guests to pair its premium dry-aged steaks with their favorite varietals from around the world, along with award winning cocktails like the Spiced Watermelon, Cucumber Stiletto and Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned.

The rooftop offers a beautiful view of the canal, and features both a patio and fireplace. The vast size and open floorplan make the space extremely versatile, capable of being transformed to accommodate a wide array of events. From sit-down dinners to cocktail receptions, brand activations and charity fundraisers, the possibilities are limitless.

Hours of operation for STK Rooftop are as follows:

  • Dinner | Thursday 4:00-11:00pm, Friday & Saturday 4:00pm-Midnight, Sunday 4:00pm-11:00pm
  • Brunch | Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-3:00pm

For more information or to book a table at STK Rooftop Scottsdale, please visit www.STKsteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:

  • STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 25 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere. For more information about STK, please visit STKsteakhouse.com.
  • Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 25 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. For more information about Kona Grill, please visit KonaGrill.com.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
