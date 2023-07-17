Restaurant features an enhanced VIBE dining experience, chic design elements and elevated menu offerings

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its Kona Grill Riverton location in the Mountain View Village shopping center, located at 13253 Teal Ridge Way, Suite J-190. The newly opened restaurant is the first Kona Grill in the state of Utah and offers an elevated Vibe Dining experience, with a polished look, and menu offerings spanning across all dayparts from brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner. The new Kona Grill Riverton location is the second Kona Grill restaurant to open as part of the Company’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term domestic growth strategy.

“We are excited to bring America’s Favorite Grill to the Salt Lake City area and offer our signature Vibe Dining concept and elevated menu offerings to the community,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “Opening the Kona Grill Riverton location is part of our strategy expanding our footprint in the Mountain West Region where Kona Grill excels, and we believe there is no better place to open than the upscale Mountain View Village shopping center.”

Set among elegant design elements, guests at Kona Grill Riverton can enjoy craveable brunch, lunch and dinner items, as well as the restaurant’s iconic $3, $6, $9 happy hour offerings featuring fan-favorite food options like Macadamia Popcorn Chicken, Kona Sliders, Potstickers, Crab Crunch Roll, and avocado egg rolls. Kona Grill is also known for its range of freshly prepared dishes from the grill, like their mix n’ match surf & turf, as well as its award-winning sushi, available during all dayparts, with popular rolls like the Picasso Roll, Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll, and Rainbow Roll.

Hours of operation for Kona Grill Riverton are as follows:

Lunch and Dinner | Monday-Thursday 11:00a.m.-12:00a.m., Friday 11:00a.m.-1:00a.m., Saturday 10:00a.m.-1:00a.m., Sunday 10:00a.m.-11:00p.m.

| Monday-Thursday 11:00a.m.-12:00a.m., Friday 11:00a.m.-1:00a.m., Saturday 10:00a.m.-1:00a.m., Sunday 10:00a.m.-11:00p.m. Brunch | Saturday-Sunday 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

| Saturday-Sunday 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m. Happy Hour | Monday-Friday 2:00p.m.-6:00p.m., Everyday 9:00p.m.-close

| Monday-Friday 2:00p.m.-6:00p.m., Everyday 9:00p.m.-close Take Out & Delivery | During operating hours

For more information or to book a table at Kona Grill Riverton, visit www.KonaGrill.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is an international hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 25 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 26 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 13 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717671987/en/