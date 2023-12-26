Official THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC. press release

STK Steakhouse brings its unrivaled VIBE dining experience to The Crossroads of the West

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of the newest STK Steakhouse in the bustling and lively downtown of Salt Lake City. Located at 111 S 300 W #101, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest in The West Quarter, with elevated culinary curations, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Salt Lake City – a company-owned location – is the first STK restaurant in the state of Utah, marking an important next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.

“We’re delighted to bring the STK Steakhouse experience to Salt Lake City. With unique twists on classic steakhouse dishes, signature cocktails created by best-in-class mixologists, an expansive wine list and an atmosphere that keeps the party going from drinks to dinner, STK challenges the norms of the traditional steakhouse at every turn,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “Our world class, award-winning Vibe Dining is unlike anything else out there and we are so thrilled to be joining the city’s bustling restaurant and nightlife scene. This is the third STK Steakhouse that we have opened in the fourth quarter, and we are excited and well on track with our long-term growth plan,” concluded Hilario.

At STK Salt Lake City, set among creative and fun design elements, guests can enjoy STK’s craveable menu for brunch, lunch or dinner, as well as the steakhouse’s iconic weekday and late-night Happy Hour menu featuring legendary Lil BRG Sliders, Wagyu Meatballs, Short Rib Quesadillas and more. The steakhouse offers a robust and unexpected takeout and delivery offering that showcases the elegant culinary offerings in the comforts of home. STK is also home to an impressive and award-winning wine list that allows guests to pair its premium dry-aged steaks with their favorite varietals from around the world.

Hours of operation for STK Salt Lake City are as follows:

Hours of Operation | Monday-Thursday 11:00am-11:00pm, Friday 11:00am-12:00am, Saturday 10:00am-12:00am, Sunday 10:00am-11:00pm

Lunch | Monday-Friday 11:00am-3:00pm

Dinner | Monday-Thursday 3:00pm-11:00pm, Friday & Saturday 3:00pm-12:00am, Sunday 3:00pm-11:00pm

Happy Hour | Monday-Friday 3:00pm-6:30pm, Saturday & Sunday 3:00pm-5:30pm, Sunday-Thursday 10:00pm-Close

Brunch | Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-3:00pm

Salt Lake City marks the 27th STK Steakhouse in operation. For more information or to book a table at STK Salt Lake City, visit STKsteakhouse.com or call 385-235-6376.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is an international restaurant company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both domestically and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high end hotels and casinos currently operating venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com .

More About STK

STK Restaurants are “Not Your Daddy’s Steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Bellevue, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Doha, Dubai, Ibiza, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Los Cabos, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City, Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand domestically and internationally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

