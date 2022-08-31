Log in
The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Opens STK San Francisco

08/31/2022 | 08:32am EDT
 The “Not Your Daddy’s Steakhouse” brings renowned VIBE dining experience to the Golden City

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Located at 1 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with spectacular views and plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK San Francisco, a company-owned location and third restaurant in the state of California, marks the next step in the company’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term growth strategy.

“San Francisco is such a vibrant city, and we are thrilled to bring STK and introduce our signature Vibe Dining experience to residents and visitors alike,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “STK offers our guests the ultimate dining experience, making every occasion celebrated in our restaurants a memorable one. We know STK will be a great addition to San Francisco’s already bustling downtown area and are proud to open our doors and share our unmatched culinary offerings with the Bay Area.”

At STK San Francisco, set among elegant design elements, guests can enjoy STK’s craveable menu for brunch, lunch or dinner, as well as the steakhouse’s iconic $3, $6, $9 weekday happy hour featuring signature cocktail selections like the popular Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned, Cucumber Stiletto and Spiced Watermelon. STK is also home to an impressive and award-winning wine list that allows guest to pair its premium dry-aged steaks with their favorite varietals from around the world.

Hours of operation for STK San Francisco are as follows:

  • Lunch | Monday-Friday 11:00am-3:00pm
  • Dinner | Monday-Thursday 3:00pm-11:00pm, Friday & Saturday 3:00pm-1:00am, Sunday 3:00pm-10:00pm
  • Happy Hour | Monday-Friday 3:00pm-6:30pm
  • Take Out & Delivery | Beginning September 14, 2022
  • Brunch | Beginning September 24, 2022 9:00am-3:00pm

For more information or to book a table at STK San Francisco, visit www.stksteakhouse.com/venues/san-francisco.

About STK

STK Restaurants are “Not Your Daddy’s Steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Bellevue, Chicago, Denver, Doha, Dubai, Ibiza, Las Vegas, London (2), Los Angeles, Los Cabos, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand globally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

  • STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 23 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.
  • Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 24 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.
  • ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 13 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.


