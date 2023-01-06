Advanced search
    STKS   US88338K1034

THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC.

(STKS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
5.810 USD   -4.60%
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01/04One Group Hospitality, Inc. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Wedbush Downgrades ONE Group Hospitality to Neutral From Outperform, Lowers PT to $6.50 From $7.50
MT
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

01/06/2023 | 08:02am EST
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced its participation at the 25th Annual ICR Conference and the Jefferies 12th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit.

Conference Participation

Mr. Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Tyler Loy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25th Annual ICR Conference at 11:00 am Eastern Time on January 9, 2023 and will meet with institutional investors in-person on January 9-10, 2023.

The webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website at www.togrp.com under “News / Events” or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.ICRConference.com.

The Company will host a breakout session as part of the Jefferies 12th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure and will meet with institutional investors in-person on January 24, 2023. Institutional investors should contact their Jefferies salesperson to request a meeting.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

  • STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 25 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.
  • Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 24 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.
  • ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 14 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 318 M - -
Net income 2022 14,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 364
Free-Float 79,9%
Managers and Directors
Emanuel P. N. Hilario President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tyler Loy Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Segal Executive Chairman
Daniel P. Cunningham Chief Information Officer
Caroline Omahony Baker Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC.-7.78%187
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.27%119 865
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.89%40 371
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.4.32%17 562
SODEXO1.01%13 888
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION7.83%4 963