The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS), today announced its participation at the 26th Annual ICR Conference and the Jefferies 13th Annual Winter Consumer Summit.

Conference Participation

Mr. Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Tyler Loy, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Monday, January 8, 2024 and will meet with institutional investors on January 8-9, 2024.

The webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations tab of The ONE Group’s website at www.togrp.com under “News / Events”.

The Company will meet with institutional investors at the Jefferies 13th Annual Winter Consumer Summit on January 22-23, 2024. Institutional investors should contact their Jefferies salesperson to request a meeting.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is an international restaurant company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both domestically and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high end hotels and casinos currently operating venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

