Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STKS   US88338K1034

THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC.

(STKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The ONE Group to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit

01/19/2022 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced that Mr. Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Tyler Loy, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit on Tuesday, January 25th. The fireside chat will begin at 12:00 pm ET and can be accessed from the Investor Relations tab of The ONE Group’s website at www.togrp.com under “News / Events”.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

  • STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 23 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.
  • Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 24 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.
  • ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 13 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC.
04:19pThe ONE Group to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, G..
BU
01/11The ONE Group Hospitality Reports Preliminary Q4 Revenue of $83.9 Million; Shares Rise ..
MT
01/11ONE HOSPITALITY : The ONE Group Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Sa..
PU
01/11ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events,..
AQ
01/11The ONE Group Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Sales Results
BU
01/11The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Announces Consolidated Preliminary Sales Results for th..
CI
01/04Wedbush Initiates The ONE Group Hospitality With Outperform Rating, $20 Price Target
MT
2021ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021New STK “Meat Market” Now Available for Delivery Nationwide
BU
2021Earnings Flash (STKS) THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY Reports Q3 Revenue $71.9M, vs. Street E..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 277 M - -
Net income 2021 32,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 399 M 399 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,43 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emanuel P. N. Hilario President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tyler Loy Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Segal Executive Chairman
Daniel P. Cunningham Chief Information Officer
Caroline Omahony Baker Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC.-1.43%399
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-16.45%114 657
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.39%41 757
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-5.07%17 801
SODEXO8.05%13 802
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED5.46%6 690