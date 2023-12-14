Official THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY, INC. press release

STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill spread holiday cheer with Christmas and New Year’s menus, along with specialty seasonal cocktails available for the month of December

Just in time for the holiday season, The ONE Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS), is unveiling show-stopping holiday offerings at STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill. With seasonal specialties and unique takes on holiday staples, these decadents are sure to satisfy all guests this holiday season whether you’re dining in or ordering takeout or delivery.

Home to Wagyu from across the globe, STK is taking things up a notch this winter by allowing guests to experience best-in-class steak, while also offering other specialty dishes and unique takes on classics like Roasted Free Range Turkey with all the fixings. Kona Grill is offering delectable Prime Rib Surf & Turf, among other favorites.

STK and Kona Grill have also launched newly crafted cocktails that are available now through Jan. 31, including Santa’s Eggnog. To spread extra holiday cheer to everyone this season, from now through Dec. 31, The ONE Group will be donating a portion of every Santa’s Eggnog sales to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization committed to providing fresh meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the holidays with these culinary offerings at both STK and Kona Grill, offering craveable menu items and cocktails that are unique but comforting through winter time,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “With delicious Wagyu from across the globe and Prime Rib Surf & Turf, coupled with a variety of festive holiday classics like Baked Ham and Roasted Turkey, you won’t want to miss celebrating your Christmas and New Year’s at our table.”

STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill’s menu of delectable holiday features will be available at restaurants nationwide for dine-in, heated patio outdoor dining, takeout and delivery now through December 31. To ring in 2024, STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill will also be offering the following specialty menu offerings available on New Year’s Eve, and all indoor dining locations will feature a live DJ.

Finally, both brands are rewarding guests this holiday season with a special bonus offer on all gift card purchases. Now through December 31, guests will receive $10 Dining Dollars with the purchase of every $50 gift card and $25 Dining Dollars with purchase of every $100 gift card.

For more information about STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill, the holiday menu selections and new menu offerings, to make a reservation, place an order for takeout or delivery, or find your nearest restaurant, please visit STKsteakhouse.com or konagrill.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is an international restaurant company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

