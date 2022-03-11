Log in
    TOMCL   PK0115801018

THE ORGANIC MEAT COMPANY LIMITED

(TOMCL)
Organic Meat : HY Progress Reports for the period ended December 31, 2021

03/11/2022
THE ORGANIC MEAT COMPANY LIMITED

HALF-YEARLY PROGRESS REPORT

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

Contents

INTRODUCTION.......................................................................................................................................

SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS GENERATED ..................................................................................................

IMPLEMENTATION STATUS.....................................................................................................................

1.

FACILITY FOR LOCAL OFFAL IN KORANGI INDUSTRIAL AREA......................................................

2.

FACILITY FOR EXPORT PROCESSING ZONE..................................................................................

3.

INVESTMENT IN WORKING CAPITAL...........................................................................................

ANNEXURE - I ..........................................................................................................................................

ANNEXURE - II .........................................................................................................................................

ANNUAL PROGRESS REPORT

INTRODUCTION

This annual progress report is being submitted in compliance with the requirement of Clause 16(i)(ii) of post issue reporting and disclosures of the "Public Offering Regulations, 2017" and in pursuance of the requirement specified in the clause 4(ii)(2)(b)(2) of the prospectus to the issue of the Company.

The Company carried out a successful IPO in July 2020, to finance its expansions, at estimated costs, as detailed below:

  • Facility for local Offal at Korangi Industrial Areas - Rs. 167.20 million
  • Facility in Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Karachi - Rs.104.45 million
  • Utilization in Working Capital - Rs.448.35 million

We are pleased to share the quarterly progress report in accordance with quarterly results uploaded at PSX, in respect of the aforementioned projects, in the ensuing pages.

SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS GENERATED

Description

Rupees

Issuance of 40 million ordinary shares at floor price of Rs. 18 per share

720,000,000

Excess funds received - Share Premium at Rs. 2 per share

80,000,000

Less: Share issuance costs

(23,769,303)

Net IPO Proceeds

776,230,697

ANNUAL PROGRESS REPORT

IMPLEMENTATION STATUS

1. FACILITY FOR LOCAL OFFAL IN KORANGI INDUSTRIAL AREA

The Company had successfully acquired a partially-constructed building at an ideal location in the Korangi Industrial Area, with a total area of 1,067 square yard. The building has a total covered area of around 18,000 square ft, which is under additional civil-works for installation of plant and related machinery to enable its utilization as an offal processing plant.

The Company had over-spent an amount of around Rs. 22.84 million for acquisition of land and building as against planned expenditure of Rs.131 million. The increase is due to 50% additional built- up area of the acquired property, as against the construction plan mentioned in the prospectus.

Further, the major portion of the cold-chain management machinery which was imported vide firm Letter of Credits amounting to around Rs.38 million, as detailed in Annexure-I, has been installed successfully and is under commissioning process.

Implementation status

Particulars

Commitment

Completed

Acquisition of property

Q1 FY 21

Yes

Construction

Q4 FY 21

Yes

Installation of machinery and commission

Q1 FY 22

Yes

Test run

Q1 FY 22

In process

Commencement of production

Q2 FY 22

No

The first consignment of equipment, comprising of insulated panels and related accessories and attachments, were received on schedule. The equipment was used for construction of the cold rooms and its installation has been completed in the premises.

The second consignment of cold chain machinery was delayed due to supply chain management issues being faced by the supplier, in the wake of global COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The equipment had reached the offal facility in the month of June 2021. The installation process of the cold chain management equipment has been successfully completed. The equipment was under-goingtrial-runs as part of the commissioning process at the end of 2QFY22.

However, as of February 2022, the offal processing facility is fully operational, and the management has fulfilled its commitments as mentioned in the prospectus in respect of the Korangi Offal Processing Facility.

ANNUAL PROGRESS REPORT

2. FACILITY FOR EXPORT PROCESSING ZONE

The Company is still in process of procuring suitable land in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) to construct the offal processing plant.

Approved intended utilization as per the prospectus is as under.

Description

Funds

Allocation %

Incurred

Allocated

costs

Land (1000 to 1200 Sq. yards)

60,000,000

57%

-

Construction of Office Building (12000 Sq. Feet)

22,000,000

21%

-

Equipment (Chillers + freezers Storages)

19,948,556

19%

-

Machinery

2,500,000

2%

-

Total

104,448,556

100%

-

3. INVESTMENT IN WORKING CAPITAL

The Company had evaluated its working capital requirement based on previous trends, requirements and future business outlook and the expected amount was allocated in the prospectus.

As at December 31, 2021, the funds allocated for the working capital have been fully utilized, and have been rolled over multiple times in the working capital cycle. The ratio of fund utilization in within the different product categories has been adjusted as per the demand pattern of different products over the period, since the IPO date.

SYED IMRAN ALI

IMRAN KHAN

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Organic Meat Company Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 05:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
