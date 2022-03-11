Organic Meat : HY Progress Reports for the period ended December 31, 2021

IMPLEMENTATION STATUS

1. FACILITY FOR LOCAL OFFAL IN KORANGI INDUSTRIAL AREA

The Company had successfully acquired a partially-constructed building at an ideal location in the Korangi Industrial Area, with a total area of 1,067 square yard. The building has a total covered area of around 18,000 square ft, which is under additional civil-works for installation of plant and related machinery to enable its utilization as an offal processing plant.

The Company had over-spent an amount of around Rs. 22.84 million for acquisition of land and building as against planned expenditure of Rs.131 million. The increase is due to 50% additional built- up area of the acquired property, as against the construction plan mentioned in the prospectus.

Further, the major portion of the cold-chain management machinery which was imported vide firm Letter of Credits amounting to around Rs.38 million, as detailed in Annexure-I, has been installed successfully and is under commissioning process.

Implementation status

Particulars Commitment Completed Acquisition of property Q1 FY 21 Yes Construction Q4 FY 21 Yes Installation of machinery and commission Q1 FY 22 Yes Test run Q1 FY 22 In process Commencement of production Q2 FY 22 No

The first consignment of equipment, comprising of insulated panels and related accessories and attachments, were received on schedule. The equipment was used for construction of the cold rooms and its installation has been completed in the premises.

The second consignment of cold chain machinery was delayed due to supply chain management issues being faced by the supplier, in the wake of global COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The equipment had reached the offal facility in the month of June 2021. The installation process of the cold chain management equipment has been successfully completed. The equipment was under-goingtrial-runs as part of the commissioning process at the end of 2QFY22.

However, as of February 2022, the offal processing facility is fully operational, and the management has fulfilled its commitments as mentioned in the prospectus in respect of the Korangi Offal Processing Facility.