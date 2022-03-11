Organic Meat : HY Progress Reports for the period ended December 31, 2021

FACILITY FOR LOCAL OFFAL IN KORANGI INDUSTRIAL AREA......................................................
2
2.
FACILITY FOR EXPORT PROCESSING ZONE..................................................................................
3
3.
INVESTMENT IN WORKING CAPITAL...........................................................................................
3
ANNEXURE - I ..........................................................................................................................................
4
ANNEXURE - II .........................................................................................................................................
5
ANNUAL PROGRESS REPORT
INTRODUCTION
This annual progress report is being submitted in compliance with the requirement of Clause 16(i)(ii) of post issue reporting and disclosures of the "Public Offering Regulations, 2017" and in pursuance of the requirement specified in the clause 4(ii)(2)(b)(2) of the prospectus to the issue of the Company.
The Company carried out a successful IPO in July 2020, to finance its expansions, at estimated costs, as detailed below:
Facility for local Offal at Korangi Industrial Areas - Rs. 167.20 million
Facility in Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Karachi - Rs.104.45 million
Utilization in Working Capital - Rs.448.35 million
We are pleased to share the quarterly progress report in accordance with quarterly results uploaded at PSX, in respect of the aforementioned projects, in the ensuing pages.
SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS GENERATED
Description
Rupees
Issuance of 40 million ordinary shares at floor price of Rs. 18 per share
720,000,000
Excess funds received - Share Premium at Rs. 2 per share
80,000,000
Less: Share issuance costs
(23,769,303)
Net IPO Proceeds
776,230,697
P a g e | 1
ANNUAL PROGRESS REPORT
IMPLEMENTATION STATUS
1. FACILITY FOR LOCAL OFFAL IN KORANGI INDUSTRIAL AREA
The Company had successfully acquired a partially-constructed building at an ideal location in the Korangi Industrial Area, with a total area of 1,067 square yard. The building has a total covered area of around 18,000 square ft, which is under additional civil-works for installation of plant and related machinery to enable its utilization as an offal processing plant.
The Company had over-spent an amount of around Rs. 22.84 million for acquisition of land and building as against planned expenditure of Rs.131 million. The increase is due to 50% additional built- up area of the acquired property, as against the construction plan mentioned in the prospectus.
Further, the major portion of the cold-chain management machinery which was imported vide firm Letter of Credits amounting to around Rs.38 million, as detailed in Annexure-I, has been installed successfully and is under commissioning process.
Implementation status
Particulars
Commitment
Completed
Acquisition of property
Q1 FY 21
Yes
Construction
Q4 FY 21
Yes
Installation of machinery and commission
Q1 FY 22
Yes
Test run
Q1 FY 22
In process
Commencement of production
Q2 FY 22
No
The first consignment of equipment, comprising of insulated panels and related accessories and attachments, were received on schedule. The equipment was used for construction of the cold rooms and its installation has been completed in the premises.
The second consignment of cold chain machinery was delayed due to supply chain management issues being faced by the supplier, in the wake of global COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The equipment had reached the offal facility in the month of June 2021. The installation process of the cold chain management equipment has been successfully completed. The equipment was under-goingtrial-runs as part of the commissioning process at the end of 2QFY22.
However, as of February 2022, the offal processing facility is fully operational, and the management has fulfilled its commitments as mentioned in the prospectus in respect of the Korangi Offal Processing Facility.
P a g e | 2
ANNUAL PROGRESS REPORT
2. FACILITY FOR EXPORT PROCESSING ZONE
The Company is still in process of procuring suitable land in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) to construct the offal processing plant.
Approved intended utilization as per the prospectus is as under.
Description
Funds
Allocation %
Incurred
Allocated
costs
Land (1000 to 1200 Sq. yards)
60,000,000
57%
-
Construction of Office Building (12000 Sq. Feet)
22,000,000
21%
-
Equipment (Chillers + freezers Storages)
19,948,556
19%
-
Machinery
2,500,000
2%
-
Total
104,448,556
100%
-
3. INVESTMENT IN WORKING CAPITAL
The Company had evaluated its working capital requirement based on previous trends, requirements and future business outlook and the expected amount was allocated in the prospectus.
As at December 31, 2021, the funds allocated for the working capital have been fully utilized, and have been rolled over multiple times in the working capital cycle. The ratio of fund utilization in within the different product categories has been adjusted as per the demand pattern of different products over the period, since the IPO date.
SYED IMRAN ALI
IMRAN KHAN
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
P a g e | 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Organic Meat Company Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 05:15:03 UTC.