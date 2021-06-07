Log in
Northern Star Acquisition : Amendment to Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K/A)

06/07/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

(Amendment No. 1)

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission File Number 001-39691

THE ORIGINAL BARK COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 83-4109918

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

221 Canal Street
New York, NY 10013
(Address of principal executive offices) (zip code)

855-501-2275

(Issuer's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share BARK The New York Stock Exchange
Redeemable warrants, exercisable for shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share BARK WS The New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. Yes ☐ No ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act of 1934 during the past 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirement for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐

As of September 30, 2020, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, the registrant's shares of common stock were not publicly traded. Accordingly, there was no market value for the registrant's shares of common stock on such date.

As of June 2, 2021, 166,734,484 shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, were issued and outstanding.

Documents Incorporated by Reference: None.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K (the 'Amendment') amends our previously filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 7, 2021 (the 'Form 10-K'). This Amendment is being filed solely to correct certain clerical errors in the XBRL Interactive Data exhibits to the Form 10-K.

This Amendment includes new certifications by our Principal Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer as exhibits 31.1, 31.2, 32.1 and 32.2. Except as expressly set forth above, this Amendment does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate the information in any other item of the Form 10-K or reflect any events that have occurred after the filing of the Form 10-K. This Amendment consists solely of the cover page, this explanatory note, the signature page and the certifications and XBRL required to be filed as exhibits hereto.

ITEM 15.

EXHIBITS, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, AND SCHEDULES

The exhibits listed in the 'Index to Exhibits' below are filed as part of this Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Exhibit

No.

Description

31.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
31.2 Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
32.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
32.2 Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
101.INS XBRL Instance Document
101.SCH XBRL Schema Document
101.CAL XBRL Calculation Linkbase Document
101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase
101.LAB XBRL Labels Linkbase Document
101.PRE XBRL Presentation Linkbase Document

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Section 13 or 15 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized on the 7th day of June, 2021.

THE ORIGINAL BARK COMPANY
By: /s/ Manish Joneja
Manish Joneja
Chief Executive Officer

In accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the registrant and in the capacities and on the dates indicated.

Name

Title

Date

/s/ Manish Joneja Chief Executive Officer and President June 7, 2021
Manish Joneja (Principal Executive Officer)
/s/ John Toth Chief Financial Officer June 7, 2021
John Toth (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)
* Executive Chairman June 7, 2021
Matt Meeker
* Director June 7, 2021
Jonathan J. Ledecky
* Director June 7, 2021
Joanna Coles
* Director June 7, 2021
Jim McGinty
* Director June 7, 2021
Elizabeth McLaughlin
*By: /s/ John Toth
John Toth
Attorney-in-fact

Disclaimer

Northern Star Acquisition Corp published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
