Original BARK : BARK to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK”), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs, today announced it will report second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 pm ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (866) 465-0807 or (639) 716-2121 for international callers, conference ID 7141738. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.bark.co/.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until November 24, 2021. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 7141738. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, personalized meal plans and supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, personalized nutrition and meal plans with BARK Eats; and health and wellness products that meet dogs’ needs with BARK Bright. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

