Original BARK : BARK to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

10/22/2021 | 11:45am EDT
The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK”), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs, today announced it will report second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 pm ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (866) 465-0807 or (639) 716-2121 for international callers, conference ID 7141738. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.bark.co/.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until November 24, 2021. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 7141738. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, personalized meal plans and supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, personalized nutrition and meal plans with BARK Eats; and health and wellness products that meet dogs’ needs with BARK Bright. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.


All news about THE ORIGINAL BARK COMPANY
10/14ORIGINAL BARK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/14ORIGINAL BARK : BARK Expands Leadership Team With Proven Operations and Technology Executi..
BU
10/14The Original BARK Company Announces Executive Appointments
CI
10/14UPTAKE : Strengthens Executive Team with CTO and CLO
PR
09/28ORIGINAL BARK : BARK Survey Reveals 7 in 10 Dog Parents Will Miss Their Dog When They Retu..
PU
09/28ORIGINAL BARK : BARK Survey Reveals 7 in 10 Dog Parents Will Miss Their Dog When They Retu..
BU
09/20THE ORIGINAL BARK COMPANY(NYSE : BARK) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
09/16ORIGINAL BARK : CFO to Step Down, to Remain in Role Until Successor Named
MT
09/16ORIGINAL BARK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16ORIGINAL BARK : BARK Announces CFO Transition Plan
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 518 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 129 M 1 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 595
Free-Float 69,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,71 $
Average target price 15,33 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manish Joneja President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. D. Toth Chief Financial Officer
Matt Meeker Executive Chairman
Nari Sitaraman Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan J. Ledecky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ORIGINAL BARK COMPANY-53.91%1 129
CHEWY, INC.-27.13%27 363
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%6 266
ZOOPLUS AG180.09%3 959
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC12.21%3 225
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.5.24%1 400