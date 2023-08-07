Document and entity information

Dec 2023

Jun 2023

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Business Results for the

Second Quarter of the Year

Document name

Ending December 31, 2023

[Japan GAAP]

(Consolidated)

Filing date

2023-08-07

Company name

THE PACK

CORPORATION

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo Prime

true

Tokyo Standard

-

Tokyo Growth

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya Premire

-

Nagoya Main

-

Nagoya Next

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

39500

URL

https://www.thepack.co.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2023-12-31

Quarterly period

2

Representative

Title

President & CEO

Name

Hideaki Yamashita

Inquiries

Title

Managing Director

Corporate Division

Name

Michihisa Fujii

Tel

+81-6-4967-1221

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)

2023-08-10

Dividend payable date (as planned)

2023-09-04

Supplemental material of quarterly results

true

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of quarterly results

true

Target for briefing of quarterly results

-

Note to fraction processing method

(Rounded down to million yen)

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

44,878

39,617

% change

13.3

8.3

Operating profit

Operating profit

2,976

2,044

% change

45.6

40.1

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

3,147

2,298

% change

36.9

43.6

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,133

1,422

% change

50.0

33.0

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

2,942

1,744

Change in comprehensive income

68.7

22.7

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

112.16

74.85

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

112.08

74.78

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial

positions

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2023

Dec 2022

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

93,831

94,365

Net assets

67,705

65,371

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

72.1

69.2

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner's equity

67,660

65,324

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Jun 2023

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Dec 2023

Jun 2023

Dec 2022

Quartely dividends

Quartely dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

35.00

30.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

35.00

Forecast

43.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

65.00

Forecast

78.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forcast from the most recent divident forcast

Correction of dividend forcast from the most recent divident forcast

Annual

true

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Quarterly forecasts Quarterly forecasts

Title for forecasts

Dec 2023

Forecast of consolidated business results for the year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023)

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

9,700

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

8.9

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

7,100

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

18.9

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

7,500

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

18.1

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to oweners of parent

Profit attributable to oweners of parent

Forecast

4,900

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

20.7

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

257.45

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forcast from the most recent financial forcast

Correction of financial forcast from the most recent financial forcast

Forcast

true

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Jun 2023

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Jun 2023

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Jun 2023

-

-

-

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Jun 2023

Dec 2022

Jun 2022

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the

19,900,000

19,900,000

end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

867,896

890,661

Average number of shares

19,023,178

19,002,040

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

The Pack Corporation published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:10:21 UTC.