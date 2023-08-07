Document and entity information
Dec 2023
Jun 2023
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
Business Results for the
Second Quarter of the Year
Document name
Ending December 31, 2023
[Japan GAAP]
(Consolidated)
Filing date
2023-08-07
Company name
THE PACK
CORPORATION
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo Prime
true
Tokyo Standard
-
Tokyo Growth
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya Premire
-
Nagoya Main
-
Nagoya Next
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Phoenix
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
39500
URL
https://www.thepack.co.jp
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2023-12-31
Quarterly period
2
Representative
Title
President & CEO
Name
Hideaki Yamashita
Inquiries
Title
Managing Director
Corporate Division
Name
Michihisa Fujii
Tel
+81-6-4967-1221
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)
2023-08-10
Dividend payable date (as planned)
2023-09-04
Supplemental material of quarterly results
true
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of quarterly results
true
Target for briefing of quarterly results
-
Note to fraction processing method
(Rounded down to million yen)
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
44,878
39,617
% change
13.3
8.3
Operating profit
Operating profit
2,976
2,044
% change
45.6
40.1
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
3,147
2,298
% change
36.9
43.6
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,133
1,422
% change
50.0
33.0
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
2,942
1,744
Change in comprehensive income
68.7
22.7
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
112.16
74.85
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
112.08
74.78
Note to consolidated operating results
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Quarterly financial
positions
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2023
Dec 2022
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
93,831
94,365
Net assets
67,705
65,371
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
72.1
69.2
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner's equity
67,660
65,324
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Jun 2023
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Dec 2023
Jun 2023
Dec 2022
Quartely dividends
Quartely dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
35.00
30.00
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
35.00
Forecast
43.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
65.00
Forecast
78.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forcast from the most recent divident forcast
Correction of dividend forcast from the most recent divident forcast
Annual
true
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Quarterly forecasts Quarterly forecasts
Title for forecasts
Dec 2023
Forecast of consolidated business results for the year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023)
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
9,700
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
8.9
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
7,100
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
18.9
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
7,500
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
18.1
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to oweners of parent
Profit attributable to oweners of parent
Forecast
4,900
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
20.7
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
257.45
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Correction of financial forcast from the most recent financial forcast
Correction of financial forcast from the most recent financial forcast
Forcast
true
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Jun 2023
-
-
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Jun 2023
-
-
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Jun 2023
-
-
-
-
-
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Jun 2023
Dec 2022
Jun 2022
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the
19,900,000
19,900,000
end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
867,896
890,661
Average number of shares
19,023,178
19,002,040
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
