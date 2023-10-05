1. Introduction:

The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited (PGI) was incorporated as public limited company on July 26, 1947 under the Companies Act, 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017) and was listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange on July 25, 1995. PGI is engaged in providing general insurance services in spheres of Fire and property damage; Marine, aviation and transport, Motor and Miscellaneous.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has passed an order dated June 07, 2017 under section 11(1) (f) and section 12(1) and (4) read with section 63 (1) and section 156 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000. The Company had filled a writ petition against the order which is pending adjudication. The management of the Company is taking corrective measures and there is every likelihood that the case will be settled in favour of the Company.