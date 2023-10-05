Pakistan General Insurance : Corporate Briefing Session
October 05, 2023 at 03:37 am EDT
The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited
Corporate Briefing Session
October 11, 2023
Contents
1
Introduction
2
Historical Financial Data
3
Financial Results 2022
3.1
Statement of Financial Position (Assets)
3.2
Statement of Financial Position (Equity & Liabilities)
3.3
Statement of Profit & Loss
4
Future Outlook
1. Introduction:
The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited (PGI) was incorporated as public limited company on July 26, 1947 under the Companies Act, 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017) and was listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange on July 25, 1995. PGI is engaged in providing general insurance services in spheres of Fire and property damage; Marine, aviation and transport, Motor and Miscellaneous.
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has passed an order dated June 07, 2017 under section 11(1) (f) and section 12(1) and (4) read with section 63 (1) and section 156 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000. The Company had filled a writ petition against the order which is pending adjudication. The management of the Company is taking corrective measures and there is every likelihood that the case will be settled in favour of the Company.
2. Historical Financial Data:
……………….Rupees in thousands……………….
December 31,
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Gross premium written
-
-
-
-
-
201,098
Net insurance premium
-
-
-
(17,975)
(5,150)
287,600
Net insurance claims
-
-
-
41,200
(6,757)
4,142
Equity and total assets
Paid-up capital
464,015
464,015
464,015
464,015
464,015
464,015
Reserves
51,391
51,525
51,765
51,983
52,184
51,942
Shareholders' equity
419,443
447,254
433,359
470,757
490,374
609,917
Total assets
478,417
507,998
507,520
549,389
637,139
918,178
Dividends and earnings
(Loss) / Profit after tax
(28,792) 13,087
(41,791)
(19,530)
(121,377)
40,241
Cash dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited is a Pakistan-based company. The Company is engaged in providing general insurance services in spheres of fire and property damage, marine, aviation and transport, motor act and miscellaneous in Pakistan. The Company operates through four segments: Fire and property damage; Marine, aviation and transport; Motor, and Others. Fire and property damages segment includes damages caused by fire, riot, explosion, flood and other coverage. The Marine, aviation and transport segment provides coverage against cargo risk, war risk and in inland transit. The Motor segment provides car coverage and indemnity against third party loss. The Others segment includes crops, live stocks, and engineering.