Corporate Briefing Session

October 11, 2023

Contents

1

Introduction

2

Historical Financial Data

3

Financial Results 2022

3.1

Statement of Financial Position (Assets)

3.2

Statement of Financial Position (Equity & Liabilities)

3.3

Statement of Profit & Loss

4

Future Outlook

1. Introduction:

The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited (PGI) was incorporated as public limited company on July 26, 1947 under the Companies Act, 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017) and was listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange on July 25, 1995. PGI is engaged in providing general insurance services in spheres of Fire and property damage; Marine, aviation and transport, Motor and Miscellaneous.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has passed an order dated June 07, 2017 under section 11(1) (f) and section 12(1) and (4) read with section 63 (1) and section 156 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000. The Company had filled a writ petition against the order which is pending adjudication. The management of the Company is taking corrective measures and there is every likelihood that the case will be settled in favour of the Company.

2. Historical Financial Data:

……………….Rupees in thousands……………….

December 31,

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Gross premium written

-

-

-

-

-

201,098

Net insurance premium

-

-

-

(17,975)

(5,150)

287,600

Net insurance claims

-

-

-

41,200

(6,757)

4,142

Equity and total assets

Paid-up capital

464,015

464,015

464,015

464,015

464,015

464,015

Reserves

51,391

51,525

51,765

51,983

52,184

51,942

Shareholders' equity

419,443

447,254

433,359

470,757

490,374

609,917

Total assets

478,417

507,998

507,520

549,389

637,139

918,178

Dividends and earnings

(Loss) / Profit after tax

(28,792) 13,087

(41,791)

(19,530)

(121,377)

40,241

Cash dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

