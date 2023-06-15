Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Parkmead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMG   GB00BGCYZL73

THE PARKMEAD GROUP PLC

(PMG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:01:36 2023-06-15 am EDT
18.40 GBX   -0.54%
04:12aParkmead : 15/06/23Board Strategy and Development...
PU
04/28Castings beats market view; Zoo Digital buys in Japan
AN
04/28Parkmead : 28/04/23Strong Progress Across Netherlands Assets...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parkmead : 15/06/23Board Strategy and Development...

06/15/2023 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Posted: 15/06/23

Board Strategy and Development

The last 18 months has seen Parkmead deliver strong cash flow from our natural gas fields in the Netherlands, plus important income from renewable energy for the first time with sales of electricity direct to the national grid from Parkmead's wind turbines in the UK. A key part of the Board's strategic objectives is to deliver further growth from both the Group's gas and renewables business areas.

As the Board continues to identify new opportunities to build the Group, it has undertaken a thorough review of the skills needed to support Parkmead's growth strategy across its increasingly balanced energy portfolio. As a result, Parkmead is delighted to appoint Andrew Smith MRICS to the Board of directors.

Andrew, Parkmead's existing Managing Director of Renewables, will join the plc board with effect from 15 June 2023. Andrew has 19 years of business experience and has been a key senior executive within the leadership team at Parkmead for the last four years, successfully driving forward the Group's move into renewable energies.

Andrew has been instrumental in delivering £5 million of cash back into the Group through the negotiated sales of non-core land from the Pitreadie acquisition. Additionally, Andrew led the acquisition of our first operational wind farm at Kempstone Hill in 2022, which is delivering valuable long-term income to Parkmead. Under his expert management, uptime at Kempstone Hill has exceeded 98% in the first 12 months of Parkmead's ownership. As Business Development Director for the Group, Andrew will be focused on driving forward new business opportunities, including further acquisitions and the expansion of existing assets. He will also serve as Company Secretary.

Parkmead also reports that Ryan Stroulger's employment with the Company has ended by mutual agreement. Donald Wilson CA, Parkmead's Group Financial Controller has assumed full responsibility for the Group's finance function. Donald trained and qualified with PwC LLP and has some 13 years of experience working in finance in the energy sector. He latterly spent 4 years at NEO Energy, prior to joining Parkmead in 2020.

Parkmead is actively reviewing and high grading its asset portfolio as the Group drives forward from an early heritage in oil and gas projects to a future focus on the production of primary energy through greener processes of natural gas and renewables.

Tom Cross, Executive Chairman, commented:

"Andrew has been influential in driving our renewables strategy since 2019 and his knowledge and expertise of the renewable energy sector will be a valuable addition to the Board.

This is an exciting time for Parkmead, with a number of attractive opportunities, and Andrew's appointment to the Board will increase Parkmead's focus on growing our portfolio of renewable assets. As always, we will maintain strict financial discipline across all our existing energy projects whilst continuing to evaluate potential acquisitions that will complement the Group and maximise shareholder value."

Regulatory Disclosures:

The following information regarding the appointment of Andrew John Smith, aged 39, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and/or partnerships:Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):

Kempstone Hill Wind Energy Limited

Pitreadie Farm Limited

Chancery Nominees (Plot 9C) One Limited

Chancery Nominees (Plot 9C) Two Limited

High Blackwood Wind Energy Limited

Andrew Smith holds a total of 490,000 share options in Parkmead, which have been awarded in a number of tranches over the last four years. The options have various vesting dates through until May 2026.

There are no further disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The full pdf version of the announcement can be viewed here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Parkmead Group plc published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE PARKMEAD GROUP PLC
04:12aParkmead : 15/06/23Board Strategy and Development...
PU
04/28Castings beats market view; Zoo Digital buys in Japan
AN
04/28Parkmead : 28/04/23Strong Progress Across Netherlands Assets...
PU
04/06Parkmead hails asset efficiency as gas production starts at LDS-01
AN
04/06Parkmead Starts Producing Gas from New Dutch Discovery
MT
04/06Parkmead : 06/04/23New gas discovery comes onstream...
PU
04/06The Parkmead Group plc Announces Commencement of Gas Production from its New LDS-01 Dis..
CI
03/31Parkmead profit hurt by impairment; Shearwater warns
AN
03/31FTSE 100 Finishes Friday Up, Ending Quarter on Bright Note
DJ
03/31UK GDP Growth in 4Q Encourages But Still 'Feeble'
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 21,3 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net income 2023 -8,70 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net cash 2023 12,0 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,34x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 20,2 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart THE PARKMEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Parkmead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PARKMEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18,50 GBX
Average target price 167,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 803%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Ashley Stroulger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Patrick Cross Executive Chairman
Angela Bisset Head-Administration
Colin James MacLaren Non-Executive Director
Robert James D. Finlay Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PARKMEAD GROUP PLC-67.54%26
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.69%297 630
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.36%124 237
CNOOC LIMITED12.63%71 614
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.97%64 726
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.68%60 996
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer