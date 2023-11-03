Parkmead Group PLC - Netherlands and UK-focused gas explorer - Expects to release results for year ended June 30 before the end of November. Forecasts revenue of GBP14.8 million, up from GBP12.1 million the year before. The results will also reflect the non-cash write down of around GBP33 million associated with the relinquishment of the P588 and P2154 licences in the Perth area of the North Sea. A non-cash write down of around GBP13 million has been taken to reflect the planned relinquishment of licence P1293 (Athena area) following completion of abandonment operations offshore. Results will show updates on a number of positive developments within the renewable energy and oil and gas projects.
Current stock price: 12.68 pence
12-month change: down 77%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
