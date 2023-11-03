The Parkmead Group plc is an independent energy company focused on the United Kingdom and Netherlands. The Company produces natural gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands and holds additional oil and gas interests across the United Kingdom and Dutch sectors. The Company operates the Greater Perth Area (GPA) oil hub project in the United Kingdom Moray Firth. In addition, the Company has stakes in a number of oil and gas developments in the Netherlands. It holds a 7.5% to 15% working interest in four producing onshore gas fields in the Netherlands: Geesbrug, Brakel, Grolloo and Diever West. It has interests in approximately 21 exploration and production blocks in the United Kingdom and Netherlands, ranging from exploration on the UKCS to near-term exploration onshore Netherlands. Its renewable energy assets include Kempstone Hill and Pitreadie. It owns and operates the Kempstone Hill wind energy company, producing electricity direct to the United Kingdom grid.