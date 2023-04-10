Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

Reuters has not been able to obtain access to that moment, but this footage shows their exchange before the incident.

A statement on the 87-year-old's Twitter said:

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug."

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

The statement said the Tibetans' spiritual leader "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way," and that he "regrets the incident."

The video also shows the Nobel peace laureate apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips in front of a clapping and laughing audience, while a man captures the moment on a phone.

The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet.

He now lives in a compound next to a temple in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala.