  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PECK   US7051631031

THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(PECK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-04-05
0.8298 USD   +4.04%
12:39pDalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
RE
07:19aFood Prices Running Hot; U.S. Labor Market Cools; World Bank Faces Tough Question
DJ
05:26aDalai Lama apologises after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

04/10/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
STORY: The Dalai Lama apologized on Monday (April 10) after footage showed him asking a young boy to, quote, "suck my tongue" at a public event.

Reuters has not been able to obtain access to that moment, but this footage shows their exchange before the incident.

A statement on the 87-year-old's Twitter said:

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug."

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

The statement said the Tibetans' spiritual leader "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way," and that he "regrets the incident."

The video also shows the Nobel peace laureate apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips in front of a clapping and laughing audience, while a man captures the moment on a phone.

The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet.

He now lives in a compound next to a temple in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala.


© Reuters 2023
All news about THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
04/07Fed Cut It Close With Its Latest Rate Decision; -2-
DJ
04/06Is the Jobs Market About to Crack? Another Central Bank Holds Steady; Global Trade Grow..
DJ
04/05RBNZ Rate Decision Illustrates Widening Split -2-
DJ
04/05RBNZ Rate Decision Illustrates Widening Split Among Central Banks; Focus on Fed's Rever..
DJ
04/04RBA Holds Steady; Rise in Oil Prices May Hinder -2-
DJ
04/04RBA Holds Steady; Rise in Oil Prices May Hinder Inflation Fight, Says Bullard
DJ
04/03ISun Inc. To Participate in UBS Securities U.S. Solar & EV Charging Markets Conference ..
BU
Analyst Recommendations on THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 71,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,4 M 13,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,83 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 262%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery Peck Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Stewart Martin Independent Director
Claudia Michel Meer Independent Director
Andy Matthy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.-38.07%13
VINCI14.87%65 735
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.03%39 063
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.71%37 367
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED38.49%25 815
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.11.67%22 915
