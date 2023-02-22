Advanced search
New Zealand's Central Bank Raises Rate Despite -2-

02/22/2023 | 07:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Basis Points Canada's consumer price index rose by 0.5% in January from December and cooled to 5.9% from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. The market was expecting the index to advance 6.1% from a year earlier, following December's rise of 6.3%. It hit a roughly four-decade high of 8.1% last June. (Dow Jones Newswires) Retail sales in Canada rose 0.5% in December from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 62.12 billion Canadian dollars ($46.18 billion), Statistics Canada said. That was in line with Statistics Canada's preliminary estimate last month for a rise of 0.5% on-month and followed flat sales in November, upwardly revised from a fall of 0.5%. (DJN) Australian wages grew by less than expected in the fourth quarter of last year, sending a strong signal that inflation pressures may have peaked. The seasonally adjusted wage-price index rose 0.8% over the quarter and 3.3% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.0% over the quarter and 3.5% from a year earlier. (DJN) Hong Kong's economy is forecast to grow 3.5%-5.5% this year, as pressure on the city's exports should ease owing to the Chinese economy's accelerated growth and the lifting of restrictions on cross-border truck movements, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in his budget speech. (DJN) Germany's annual inflation rate ticked up in January after easing the previous month as the government's one-off subsidy for energy bills expired at year-end. Consumer prices rose 8.7% on year in January measured by national standards, confirming the preliminary estimate, up from the 8.1% increase recorded in December, data from the German Federal Statistics Office Destatis showed. (DJN) The outlook for the German economy improved in February for a fifth consecutive month but remained subdued, as the ZEW economic research institute said its index of economic expectations for Germany rose to 28.1 from 16.9 in January, the highest level in a year. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 24.5. (DJN) Sentiment among German businesses rose in February for a fifth consecutive month, driven by improving expectations, as the benefits from moderating energy prices and easing supply-chain bottlenecks outweigh concerns over rising interest rates. The Ifo business-climate index rose to 91.1 in February from 90.1 in January, the highest reading since June, data from the Ifo Institute showed. (DJN) Feedback Loop

This newsletter is compiled by James Christie in San Francisco.

Send us your tips, suggestions and feedback. Write to:

James Christie , Jon Hilsenrath , Nell Henderson , Nick Timiraos , Tom Fairless , Megumi Fujikawa , Perry Cleveland-Peck [mailto:perry.cleveland-peck@wsj.com], Michael Maloney , Paul Kiernan

Follow us on Twitter:

@WSJCentralBanks , @NHendersonWSJ , @NickTimiraos , @PaulHannon29 , @TomFairless , @megumifujikawa , @JamesGlynnWSJ , @cleveland_peck

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 0716ET

