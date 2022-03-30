Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PECK   US7051631031

THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(PECK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

iSun Inc. Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call Date

03/30/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company”, or “iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, today announced that it will reschedule the release of its results for fourth quarter and full-year 2021, along with the corresponding conference call to discuss these results. Previously scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, results will now be released in early April, and will be followed by a conference call to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. iSun will announce details pertaining to the timing of the results and call as soon as they become available.

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company currently provides a comprehensive suite of solar services across residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
09:19aiSun Inc. Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call Date
BU
03/15iSun Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call Date
BU
03/14ISUN, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14ISun, Inc. and B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC Terminates the Loan and Security Agreem..
CI
03/10Roth Capital Initiates iSun at Buy with $7 Price Target
MT
03/08iSun Inc. to Attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference
BU
02/15Zoetis Guides 2022 Revenue Outlook Above Street Estimates After Fourth-Quarter Beat
MT
02/02ISUN, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial St..
AQ
02/02Fed's Harker Sees Four Rate Increases This Year; Bank of Canada Rate Rise Next Month Lo..
DJ
02/01iSun Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,90 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 59,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,41 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 354%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery Peck Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Stewart Martin Independent Director
Claudia Michel Meer Independent Director
Andy Matthy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.-26.01%59
VINCI2.63%59 843
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.00%34 940
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.89%32 425
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.73%21 400
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.78%19 885