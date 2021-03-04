Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Pennant Group, Inc.    PNTG

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

(PNTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRECTION - Pennant Group, Inc.

03/04/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EAGLE, Idaho, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release earlier today by The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), please note that the second and third paragraphs should have said John Gochnour, Chief Operating Officer, would be participating, rather than Brent Guerisoli. The corrected release follows:

The Pennant Group to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

John Gochnour, Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Freeman, Chief Financial Officer and Derek Bunker, Chief Investment Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 9, 2021.

Mr. Gochnour, Ms. Freeman and Mr. Bunker are also scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 17, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Mountain Time.

A live webcast and audio archive of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

CONTACT: The Pennant Group, Inc., (208) 506-6100, ir@pennantservices.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
05:34pCORRECTION - Pennant Group, Inc.
GL
04:30pThe Pennant Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/24PENNANT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/24PENNANT  : Earnings Flash (PNTG) PENNANT GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $108M, vs. Str..
MT
02/24PENNANT  : Earnings Flash (PNTG) PENNANT GROUP Reports Q4 EPS $0.17, vs. Street ..
MT
02/24PENNANT GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
02/24Pennant Reports Fiscal Year 2020 and Fourth Quarter Results
GL
02/23PENNANT  : Doubles Size of Credit Facility to $150 Million
MT
02/23Pennant Announces Credit Facility Upsize
GL
02/23Soybeans Higher on Fund Thirst
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 437 M - -
Net income 2021 22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 379 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 223
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Pennant Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 59,00 $
Last Close Price 48,78 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel H. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent Guerisoli President
Jennifer L. Freeman Chief Financial Officer
John J. Gochnour Chief Operating Officer
Derek J. Bunker Secretary, Chief Investment Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.-15.98%1 379
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.07%90 523
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.6.76%59 683
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.82%43 862
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.1.62%31 027
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.18%23 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ