Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Pennant Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNTG   US70805E1091

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

(PNTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:15:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
11.83 USD   +0.98%
11:29aPennant Acquires Senior Living Operations in Wisconsin
GL
03/20The Pennant Group, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PNTG) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
03/20The Pennant Group, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PNTG) dropped from S&P 600
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pennant Acquires Senior Living Operations in Wisconsin

03/20/2023 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EAGLE, Idaho, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of operations of Robins Landing at New Berlin, a 44-bed memory care and assisted living facility located in New Berlin, Wisconsin, and Robins Landing at Brookfield, a 52-bed memory care and assisted living facility located in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The acquisition was effective March 16, 2023 and will be subject to a long-term, triple-net lease.

“We are very excited to expand our senior living offerings in the State of Wisconsin,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “This acquisition complements our existing operations in the area, including home health, hospice, and a strong network of senior living communities,” Guerisoli added.

“We could not be happier to add Robins Landing at New Berlin, and Robins Landing at Brookfield. Our Wisconsin leaders are eager and excited by the opportunity to turn these operations into the employers of choice and communities of choice in New Berlin and Brookfield,” added Andrew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, Pennant’s senior living subsidiary.

Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire high quality home health, hospice, home care and senior living businesses throughout the United States.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 95 home health and hospice agencies and 51 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Contact Information

The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 506-6100
ir@pennantgroup.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.


All news about THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
11:29aPennant Acquires Senior Living Operations in Wisconsin
GL
03/20The Pennant Group, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PNTG) dropped from S&P..
CI
03/20The Pennant Group, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PNTG) dropped from S&P..
CI
03/20The Pennant Group, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PNTG) dropped from S&P..
CI
03/20The Pennant Group, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PNTG) dropped from S&P..
CI
02/28Pennant Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
02/28The Pennant Group Appoints Barry Smith as Chairman and Brent Guerisoli as Director
GL
02/28The Pennant Group, Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
02/28North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears -3-
DJ
02/27Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Pennant to $15 From $12, Maintains Hold Ratin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 513 M - -
Net income 2023 17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 335
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Pennant Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,71 $
Average target price 16,60 $
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brent Guerisoli Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Gochnour President & Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer L. Freeman Chief Financial Officer
Barry Morgan Smith Chairman
Christopher R. Christensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.6.65%348
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-20.20%95 499
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.4.46%69 497
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.29%31 964
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY14.60%23 554
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-9.41%18 879