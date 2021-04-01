Log in
The Pennant Group Acquires Colorado Home Health Provider

04/01/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
EAGLE, Idaho, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired Pasco Southwest Home Health, which provides home health and personal care services throughout Southwest Colorado, with offices in Grand Junction and Cortez. The acquisition was effective April 1, 2021.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Pasco Southwest Home Health,” said Danny Walker, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer. “This strategic acquisition expands our footprint in Colorado and provides an excellent foothold for future expansion and new service offerings in the area,” he added.

“For more than two decades, Pasco Southwest’s dedicated staff of clinicians and caregivers have set a high benchmark for passionate care and service,” commented Brent Guerisoli, President of Pennant. “We look forward to continuing and building upon this legacy of outstanding care with Pennant’s world-class tools and resources.”

Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire home health, hospice and senior living businesses throughout the United States.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 84 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.


Contact Information

The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 506-6100
ir@pennantgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
