People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Reference is made to the circular of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") dated 11 September 2020 with regard to the 2020 second extraordinary general meeting (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 28 October 2020 with regard to the poll results of the 2020 second extraordinary general meeting. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

At the 2020 second extraordinary general meeting held on 28 October 2020, the Shareholders of the Company considered and approved the special resolution to amend certain articles of the Articles of Association of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Articles of Association"). Please refer to Appendix III to the Circular for details of the amendments.

The Company has recently received approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to make the abovementioned amendments to the Articles of Association (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2021] No.110).

For the full text of the amended Articles of Association, please refer to the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.picc.com).

Shareholders of the Company should be aware that the English version of the Articles of Association is a translation of the Chinese version. The Chinese version of the Articles of Association shall prevail in the case of any discrepancies and/or inconsistencies between the two versions.

Beijing, the PRC, 26 February 2021

