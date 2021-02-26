Log in
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED

(1339)
People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

02/26/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1339)

ANNOUNCEMENT

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Reference is made to the circular of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") dated 11 September 2020 with regard to the 2020 second extraordinary general meeting (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 28 October 2020 with regard to the poll results of the 2020 second extraordinary general meeting. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

At the 2020 second extraordinary general meeting held on 28 October 2020, the Shareholders of the Company considered and approved the special resolution to amend certain articles of the Articles of Association of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Articles of Association"). Please refer to Appendix III to the Circular for details of the amendments.

The Company has recently received approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to make the abovementioned amendments to the Articles of Association (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2021] No.110).

For the full text of the amended Articles of Association, please refer to the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.picc.com).

Shareholders of the Company should be aware that the English version of the Articles of Association is a translation of the Chinese version. The Chinese version of the Articles of Association shall prevail in the case of any discrepancies and/or inconsistencies between the two versions.

By Order of the Board

The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited

Luo Xi

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Luo Xi, Mr. Wang Tingke, Mr. Xie Yiqun and Mr. Li Zhuyong; the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang

Qingjian, Mr. Miao Fusheng, Mr. Wang Shaoqun, Ms. Cheng Yuqin and Mr. Wang Zhibin; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Shiu Sin Por, Mr. Ko Wing Man, Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter, Mr. Lin Yixiang and Mr. Chen Wuzhao.

Disclaimer

PICC - The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 539 B 83 282 M 83 282 M
Net income 2020 19 841 M 3 066 M 3 066 M
Net Debt 2020 23 831 M 3 683 M 3 683 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,58x
Yield 2020 5,47%
Capitalization 90 925 M 14 088 M 14 052 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 198 951
Free-Float 38,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ting Ke Wang Vice Chairman & President
Hou Jie Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Accountant
Liang Bo Huang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xi Luo Chairman
Jun Zhao Chief Information Technology Officer & GM-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED0.41%14 088
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-11.90%51 389
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC16.09%39 287
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.54%38 074
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.17%34 464
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.00%32 819
