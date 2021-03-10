Log in
The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited 1339

THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED

(1339)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

03/10/2021 | 05:25am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1339)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC P&C"), PICC Life Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Life") and PICC Health Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Health") for the period from 1 January 2021 to 28 February 2021 were RMB80,738million, RMB42,219million and RMB13,103million, respectively.

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above-mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million, except for percentages

January to

February 2021

(% of change)

Motor vehicle insurance

36,274

-6.3

Accidental injury and health insurance

24,149

33.4

Agricultural insurance

6,616

38.5

Liability insurance

5,540

17.7

Commercial property insurance

3,753

18.1

Credit insurance

279

-84.3

Cargo insurance

742

24.9

Other P&C insurance

3,385

6.6

Total

80,738

7.6

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Life during the above-mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million, except for percentages

January to

February 2021

(% of change)

First-year business of long-term insurance

19,765

-13.6

Single premiums

8,200

-35.5

First-year regular premiums

11,565

13.9

Renewal business

21,700

16.1

Short-term insurance

754

9.8

Total

42,219

-0.1

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Health during the above-mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million, except for percentages

January to

February 2021

(% of change)

First-year business of long-term insurance

6,467

182.9

Single premiums

5,096

596.2

First-year regular premiums

1,371

-11.8

Renewal business

2,454

78.7

Short-term insurance

4,182

29.3

Total

13,103

90.1

The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, investors are advised to take note that the information has not been audited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.

By Order of the Board

The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited

Luo Xi

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 10 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Luo Xi, Mr. Wang Tingke, Mr. Xie Yiqun and Mr. Li Zhuyong; the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Qingjian, Mr. Miao Fusheng, Mr. Wang Shaoqun, Ms. Cheng Yuqin and Mr. Wang Zhibin; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Shiu Sin Por, Mr. Ko Wing Man, Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter, Mr. Lin Yixiang and Mr. Chen Wuzhao.

Disclaimer

PICC - The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 10:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
