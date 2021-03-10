People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1339)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME
The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC P&C"), PICC Life Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Life") and PICC Health Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Health") for the period from 1 January 2021 to 28 February 2021 were RMB80,738million, RMB42,219million and RMB13,103million, respectively.
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above-mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million, except for percentages
January to
|
February 2021
|
(% of change)
|
Motor vehicle insurance
|
36,274
|
-6.3
|
Accidental injury and health insurance
|
24,149
|
33.4
|
Agricultural insurance
|
6,616
|
38.5
|
Liability insurance
|
5,540
|
17.7
|
Commercial property insurance
|
3,753
|
18.1
|
Credit insurance
|
279
|
-84.3
|
Cargo insurance
|
742
|
24.9
|
Other P&C insurance
|
3,385
|
6.6
|
Total
|
80,738
|
7.6
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Life during the above-mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million, except for percentages
January to
|
February 2021
|
(% of change)
|
First-year business of long-term insurance
|
19,765
|
-13.6
|
Single premiums
|
8,200
|
-35.5
|
First-year regular premiums
|
11,565
|
13.9
|
Renewal business
|
21,700
|
16.1
|
Short-term insurance
|
754
|
9.8
|
Total
|
42,219
|
-0.1
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Health during the above-mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million, except for percentages
January to
|
February 2021
|
(% of change)
|
First-year business of long-term insurance
|
6,467
|
182.9
|
Single premiums
|
5,096
|
596.2
|
First-year regular premiums
|
1,371
|
-11.8
|
Renewal business
|
2,454
|
78.7
|
Short-term insurance
|
4,182
|
29.3
|
Total
|
13,103
|
90.1
The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, investors are advised to take note that the information has not been audited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.
By Order of the Board
The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited
Luo Xi
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC, 10 March 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Luo Xi, Mr. Wang Tingke, Mr. Xie Yiqun and Mr. Li Zhuyong; the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Qingjian, Mr. Miao Fusheng, Mr. Wang Shaoqun, Ms. Cheng Yuqin and Mr. Wang Zhibin; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Shiu Sin Por, Mr. Ko Wing Man, Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter, Mr. Lin Yixiang and Mr. Chen Wuzhao.