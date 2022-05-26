Philippine Stock Exchange : Amendments to By-Laws

For Article IV, Section 1:



From:

SEC. 1. REGULAR MEETINGS - The regular meeting of stockholders for the election of Directors and for the transaction of such business as may properly come before such meeting shall be held annually on the 1st Saturday of May of each year such time and place within the Philippines as may be designated by the Board. When the date is deemed impractical by the Board for any reason, such meeting may be held at such date as may be determined by it.



To:

SEC. 1. REGULAR MEETINGS - The regular meeting of stockholders for the election of directors and for the transaction of such business as may properly come before such meeting shall be held annually on the first (1st) Saturday of July of each year at such time and place within the Philippines as may be designated by the Board. When the date is deemed impractical by the Board for any reason, such meeting may be held at such date as may be determined by it.



For Article IV, Section 4:



From:

SEC. 4. QUORUM - Unless otherwise provided by the law, in all regular or special meetings of stockholders, a majority of the outstanding capital stock must be present or represented in order to constitute a quorum. If no quorum is constituted, the meeting shall be adjourned until the requisite number of stockholders shall be present. The stockholders present at a duly organized meeting may continue to transact business until adjournment, notwithstanding the reduction or withdrawal to less than a quorum.



To:

SEC. 4. QUORUM - Unless otherwise provided by law, in all regular or special meetings of stockholders, a majority of the outstanding capital stock must be present or represented in order to constitute a quorum. The stockholders may also vote through remote communication or in absentia. A stockholder who participates through remote communication or in absentia, shall be deemed present for purposes of quorum. If no quorum is constituted, the meeting shall be adjourned until the requisite number of stockholders shall be present. The stockholders present at a duly organized meeting may continue to transact business until adjournment, notwithstanding the reduction or withdrawal to less than a quorum.



For Article VI, Section 3:



From:

SEC. 3. QUORUM - The presence of at least eight (8) Directors shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business, and every decision of at least a majority of the Directors present at a meeting at which there is a quorum shall be valid as a corporate act, except for the election of officers which shall require the vote of a majority of all members of the Board and except as otherwise specifically provided for in these By-Laws.



To:

SEC. 3. QUORUM - The presence of at least eight (8) directors shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. Directors who cannot physical attend or vote at board meetings can participate and vote through remote communication such as videoconferencing, teleconferencing, or other alternative modes of communication as may be approved by a majority of the PSE Board of Directors. A director who participates through remote communication shall be deemed present for purposes of quorum. Every decision of at least a majority of the directors present at a meeting at which there is a quorum shall be valid as a corporate act, except for the election of officers which shall require the vote of a majority of all members of the Board and except as otherwise specifically provided for in these By-Laws.