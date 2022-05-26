Philippine Stock Exchange : Amendments to By-Laws

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number AN092-0025573. BIR Tax Identification No. 002-333-1304. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Republic of the Philippines 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc., 6th to 10th Floors, PSE Tower, 5th Avenue corner 28th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig CityPostal Code16348. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 887648889. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not Applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares
81,965,903
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9. Other Events
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.PSE
PSE Disclosure Form 4-4 - Amendments to By-Laws References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Amendment of Bylaws
Background/Description of the Disclosure
The Board of Directors approved today the following amendments in the Company's By-Laws:
1. In Article IV, Sec. 1 - to change the date of the annual stockholders' meeting to 1st Saturday of July;
2. In Article IV, Sec. 4 - to allow stockholders to participate and vote through remote communication or in absentia; and
3. In Article VI, Sec. 3 - to allow directors to participate and vote through remote communication.
The Board of Directors will recommend the approval of these proposed amendments to the stockholders in the coming Annual Stockholders Meeting on 13 August 2022.
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
May 25, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders
TBA
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval
TBA
Amendment(s)
Article and Section Nos.
From
To
Article IV, Section 1
Please see other relevant information
Please see other relevant information
Article IV, Section 4
Please see other relevant information
Please see other relevant information
Article VI, Sec. 3
Please see other relevant information
Please see other relevant information
Rationale for the amendment(s)
The reason for amending the date of the stockholders' meeting is to give the Company ample time to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and comply with reportorial requirements before the annual stockholders' meeting, while the reason for amending the conduct of the meetings of the stockholders and board of directors is to formalize the Company's current practice of allowing stockholders and directors to vote through remote communication or in absentia.
The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the By-Laws with the SEC
TBA
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended By-Laws
TBA
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any
None.
Other Relevant Information
For Article IV, Section 1:
From:
SEC. 1. REGULAR MEETINGS - The regular meeting of stockholders for the election of Directors and for the transaction of such business as may properly come before such meeting shall be held annually on the 1st Saturday of May of each year such time and place within the Philippines as may be designated by the Board. When the date is deemed impractical by the Board for any reason, such meeting may be held at such date as may be determined by it.
To:
SEC. 1. REGULAR MEETINGS - The regular meeting of stockholders for the election of directors and for the transaction of such business as may properly come before such meeting shall be held annually on the first (1st) Saturday of July of each year at such time and place within the Philippines as may be designated by the Board. When the date is deemed impractical by the Board for any reason, such meeting may be held at such date as may be determined by it.
For Article IV, Section 4:
From:
SEC. 4. QUORUM - Unless otherwise provided by the law, in all regular or special meetings of stockholders, a majority of the outstanding capital stock must be present or represented in order to constitute a quorum. If no quorum is constituted, the meeting shall be adjourned until the requisite number of stockholders shall be present. The stockholders present at a duly organized meeting may continue to transact business until adjournment, notwithstanding the reduction or withdrawal to less than a quorum.
To:
SEC. 4. QUORUM - Unless otherwise provided by law, in all regular or special meetings of stockholders, a majority of the outstanding capital stock must be present or represented in order to constitute a quorum. The stockholders may also vote through remote communication or in absentia. A stockholder who participates through remote communication or in absentia, shall be deemed present for purposes of quorum. If no quorum is constituted, the meeting shall be adjourned until the requisite number of stockholders shall be present. The stockholders present at a duly organized meeting may continue to transact business until adjournment, notwithstanding the reduction or withdrawal to less than a quorum.
For Article VI, Section 3:
From:
SEC. 3. QUORUM - The presence of at least eight (8) Directors shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business, and every decision of at least a majority of the Directors present at a meeting at which there is a quorum shall be valid as a corporate act, except for the election of officers which shall require the vote of a majority of all members of the Board and except as otherwise specifically provided for in these By-Laws.
To:
SEC. 3. QUORUM - The presence of at least eight (8) directors shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. Directors who cannot physical attend or vote at board meetings can participate and vote through remote communication such as videoconferencing, teleconferencing, or other alternative modes of communication as may be approved by a majority of the PSE Board of Directors. A director who participates through remote communication shall be deemed present for purposes of quorum. Every decision of at least a majority of the directors present at a meeting at which there is a quorum shall be valid as a corporate act, except for the election of officers which shall require the vote of a majority of all members of the Board and except as otherwise specifically provided for in these By-Laws.
PSE - Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:48:38 UTC.