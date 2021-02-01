Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.    PSE   PHY6957L1062

THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

(PSE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippine Stock Exchange : Local investors dominate January trades

02/01/2021 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Local investors dominate January trades

Local investors, both retail and institutional, actively traded in the stock market in the first month of 2021. They accounted for 75.3 percent of value turnover in January with the remaining 24.7 percent of transaction value attributed to foreign investors. This is the highest local investor participation on a monthly basis since March 2010 at 76.2 percent.

The value turnover ratio was 56.8 to 43.2 in favor of foreign investors in January 2020 and 54.6 to 45.4 in favor of local investors for the entire 2020.

This is the eighth consecutive month that locals outpaced foreign investors in terms of value traded in the stock market. Trading activity of foreign funds may have abated but liquidity in the stock market has not deteriorated. In fact, daily average value turnover is up 50.3 percent year to date and 82.4 percent year on year,said PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon.

In January 2021, the daily average value turnover reached Php11.04 billion, compared with Php7.35 billion as of end-2020 and Php6.13 billion as of end-January 2020.

Meantime, the stock market's volume turnover hit a record of 1.43 trillion in January 2021 while value turnover for the month came in at Php220.85 billion. In January 2020, 22.28 billion shares were traded, valued at Php128.76 billion.

Retail investor participation in the stock market also continued to grow. As of January 22, the retail segment accounted for 52.2 percent of value turnover. The remaining 47.8 percent of amount traded came from institutional investors.

Retail participation started to expand when the pandemic started. In 2020, the retail market was responsible for 26.9 percent of value traded from 18.2 percent in 2019, Mr. Monzon explained. Initial public offerings (IPO) usually serve as the entry point in the stock market of retail investors. We hope to have a robust IPO pipeline this year, including Real Estate Investment Trusts, to further grow the retail market.

Local Small Investors may subscribe to IPO shares through the PSE Electronic Allocation System (PSE EASy) web and mobile platforms.

Another program for investors by the PSE is its monthly webinars. The PSE is hosting the following webinars this quarter: Back to Stock Market Basics on February 5, Investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts on February 19, Stock Trading Operations on March 5 and Building a Healthy Investment Portfolio on March 19.

While we hope to see more local and retail investors in the PSE, we also want new investors to at least study stock market basics before investing.

For more information on PSE EASy and for webinar details, the public may check the official social media accounts of PSE.

Disclaimer

PSE - Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
04:52aPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Local investors dominate January trades
PU
01/29PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : AC Energy Corporation concludes stock rights offerin..
PU
01/11PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : PSE and PDS Joint Statement of Support for CREATE BI..
PU
01/04PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : PSE donates rice, food packs to Taguig City
PU
01/04PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : PSEi ends 2020 above 7,100 level
PU
01/04PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : PSE rings in 2021
PU
01/03DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES : Philippine bourse targets more IPOs, REITs this year o..
RE
2020PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : broadband firm eyes country's biggest IPO of up to $..
RE
2020PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : bourse to relax listing rules to attract firms
RE
2020PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Share prices end flat on lack of catalysts
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 291 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net income 2019 681 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net cash 2019 3 423 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12 568 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,98x
EV / Sales 2019 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ramon S. Monzon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Trinidad Pardo Chairman
Roel Arco Refran Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Roberto Jose R Jimenez Head-Finance Division & Assistant Vice President
Philip A. Driz Vice President & Head-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.-0.06%261
CME GROUP INC.-0.17%65 243
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-7.32%12 500
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-2.66%11 438
ASX LIMITED-0.29%10 641
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-1.49%4 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ