3 June 2024
OFFICIAL LIST OF CANDIDATES
NAME
NOMINATOR
ENDORSED
CATEGORY
BY
Ramon S. Monzon
Jose T. Pardo
N/A
President
Peter B. Favila
Ramon S. Monzon
N/A
Independent
Director
Andrew Jerome T.
Ramon S. Monzon
N/A
Independent
Gan
Director
Teresita J. Leonardo-
Ramon S. Monzon
N/A
Independent
De Castro
Director
Vicente L. Panlilio
Ramon S. Monzon
N/A
Independent
Director
Jose T. Pardo
Ramon S. Monzon
N/A
Independent
Director
Ferdinand K.
San Miguel
San Miguel
Non-Broker
Constantino
Corporation
Corporation
Director -
Retirement Plan
Retirement
Investor
Plan
Jose Arnulfo A.
Government
Government
Non-Broker
Veloso
Service Insurance
Service
Director -
System
Insurance
Investor
System
Marilyn A. Victorio-
Ramon S. Monzon
PLDT, Inc.
Non-Broker
Aquino
Director - Issuer
1
Edgardo G. Lacson
Ramon S. Monzon
Philippine
Non-Broker
Chamber of
Director - Other
Commerce
Market
and Industry
Participant
Employers
Confederation
of the
Philippines
Diosdado M. Arroyo
Ramon S. Monzon
N/A
Broker Director
Ma. Vivian
Yuchengco
Eddie T. Gobing
Anthony M. Te
N/A
Broker Director
Wilson L. Sy
Ma. Vivian
Yuchengco
Wilson L. Sy
Eddie T. Gobing
N/A
Broker Director
Ma. Vivian
Yuchengco
Anthony M. Te
Eddie T. Gobing
N/A
Broker Director
Ma. Vivian
Yuchengco
Ma. Vivian
Eddie T. Gobing
N/A
Broker Director
Yuchengco
CHIEF JUSTICE TERESITA J. LEONARDO-DE CASTRO (ret.)
Chairman
Nominations and Elections Committee
2
