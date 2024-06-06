3 June 2024

OFFICIAL LIST OF CANDIDATES

NAME

NOMINATOR

ENDORSED

CATEGORY

BY

Ramon S. Monzon

Jose T. Pardo

N/A

President

Peter B. Favila

Ramon S. Monzon

N/A

Independent

Director

Andrew Jerome T.

Ramon S. Monzon

N/A

Independent

Gan

Director

Teresita J. Leonardo-

Ramon S. Monzon

N/A

Independent

De Castro

Director

Vicente L. Panlilio

Ramon S. Monzon

N/A

Independent

Director

Jose T. Pardo

Ramon S. Monzon

N/A

Independent

Director

Ferdinand K.

San Miguel

San Miguel

Non-Broker

Constantino

Corporation

Corporation

Director -

Retirement Plan

Retirement

Investor

Plan

Jose Arnulfo A.

Government

Government

Non-Broker

Veloso

Service Insurance

Service

Director -

System

Insurance

Investor

System

Marilyn A. Victorio-

Ramon S. Monzon

PLDT, Inc.

Non-Broker

Aquino

Director - Issuer

1

Edgardo G. Lacson

Ramon S. Monzon

Philippine

Non-Broker

Chamber of

Director - Other

Commerce

Market

and Industry

Participant

Employers

Confederation

of the

Philippines

Diosdado M. Arroyo

Ramon S. Monzon

N/A

Broker Director

Ma. Vivian

Yuchengco

Eddie T. Gobing

Anthony M. Te

N/A

Broker Director

Wilson L. Sy

Ma. Vivian

Yuchengco

Wilson L. Sy

Eddie T. Gobing

N/A

Broker Director

Ma. Vivian

Yuchengco

Anthony M. Te

Eddie T. Gobing

N/A

Broker Director

Ma. Vivian

Yuchengco

Ma. Vivian

Eddie T. Gobing

N/A

Broker Director

Yuchengco

CHIEF JUSTICE TERESITA J. LEONARDO-DE CASTRO (ret.)

Chairman

Nominations and Elections Committee

2

