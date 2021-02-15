Philippine Stock Exchange : PSE Welcomes Chinese Year of the Metal Ox

Attachments Original document

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) Board and Management led the opening of the first trading day in the Chinese Year of Metal Ox with an animated lion dance featured on the LED display board at the PSE Trading Floor.PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon addressed the traders, employees and members of the PSE Board who attended virtually in his opening remarks. 'Our Chinese New Year program this year may be simpler and more austere compared to our traditional festivities through the years, but just the same we are glad that we are celebrating this occasion with all of you,' said Mr. Monzon.'As we mark this new year which is the Year of the Metal Ox let us strive to practice in our personal, everyday lives and professional dealings the diligence, dependability, strength and determination which the ox stands for. Let us work as hard as an ox this year so that we can jump back fierce and strong like a tiger next year, which is the Year of the Tiger,' Mr. Monzon added.Photo 1 shows from left, by row: PSE Issuer Regulation Division Head Marigel B. Garcia, PSE General Counsel Veronica V. Del Rosario; PSE Capital Markets Development Division Head Mark Frederick V. Visda, PSE COO Roel A. Refran, PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon and PSE Technology Division Head Philip A. Driz.Photo 2 shows from left, by row: PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon; PSE Director Ferdinand K. Constantino, PSE Chairman Jose T. Pardo, PSE Director Chief Justice Teresita J. Leonardo-De Castro (ret.), PSE Director Wilson L. Sy; PSE Directors Roberto Cecilio O. Lim, Consuelo D. Garcia, Diosdado M. Arroyo, and Edgardo G. Lacson.#