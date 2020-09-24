Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

(PSE)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippine Stock Exchange : bourse to relax listing rules to attract firms

09/24/2020 | 04:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders look at the electronic board of the Philippine Stock Exchange in Makati city, Metro Manila

The Philippines' bourse operator aims to ease requirements on companies planning to go public, in a bid to boost the number of listed firms and raise the profile of a bourse that has been Southeast Asia's worst year-to-date performer.

In a draft memorandum for public comment, the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc (PSE) said it would remove the minimum capital requirement of 500 million pesos ($10.3 million), replacing it with a three-year cumulative net income requirement of 75 million pesos.

For IPO applicants in 2021 and 2022, the requirement on profitable operations for this year would be scrapped, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the virus struck, the Philippines was for years one of Asia's fastest growing economies, but it has long struggled to attract companies to its stock market, with just seven initial public offerings in the past three years.

The revisions would position the "equities market as a viable capital raising option for companies looking to fund their recovery measures or pursue their expansionary plans," the PSE said.

To date, 271 companies were listed in the Philippine bourse, or just 6.7% of the 4,072 public firms across seven stock exchanges in Southeast Asia. Its main index has lost 25% of its value this year.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

Financials
Sales 2019 1 291 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net income 2019 681 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net cash 2019 3 423 M 70,5 M 70,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12 884 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,98x
EV / Sales 2019 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon S. Monzon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Trinidad Pardo Chairman
Roel Arco Refran Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Roberto Jose R Jimenez Head-Finance Division & Assistant Vice President
Philip A. Driz Vice President & Head-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.-9.83%265
CME GROUP INC.-19.12%59 744
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.50.26%14 644
ASX LIMITED7.56%11 425
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.99%10 137
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS33.80%4 271
