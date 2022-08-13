Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSE   PHY6957L1062

THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

(PSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
160.00 PHP    0.00%
06:15aPhilippine bourse sees firms raising $3.6 billion on capital markets this year
RE
08/11PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Information Statement
PU
08/03PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Philex Mining holds SRO shares listing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippine bourse sees firms raising $3.6 billion on capital markets this year

08/13/2022 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Philippine Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus outbreak

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine stock exchange operator expects companies to raise 200 billion pesos ($3.6 billion) on the capital markets this year on a robust pipeline of listings and share sales, despite market volatility, its president said on Saturday.

Philippine firms, including renewable energy companies, are pursuing expansion plans this year, banking on an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the moment, we cannot hit the same record we did last year," Philippine Stock Exchange president and CEO Ramon Monzon told reporters. "We are hoping that we can at least reach the 200 billion pesos level."

Last year, a record 234.5 billion was raised through IPOs, including the record $1 billion listing of food maker Monde Nissin Corp, and the sale of existing shares, more than double the 104 billion pesos in 2020.

By the end of July, companies had raised 76 billion pesos on the stock market, with six initial public offerings (IPO) and follow-on share sales in the pipeline, PSE data show.

But the PSE is closely watching a potential postponement of share sales, as market volume and performance remain tepid, Monzon said.

The Philippines' broader index has fallen 5.9% this year, weighed down by a weak peso and elevated inflation, making it the region's second-worst performer, following Vietnam.

($1 = 55.66 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. 0.19% 2.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NISSIN CORPORATION 1.29% 1808 Delayed Quote.9.24%
THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. 0.00% 160 End-of-day quote.-25.58%
All news about THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
06:15aPhilippine bourse sees firms raising $3.6 billion on capital markets this year
RE
08/11PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Information Statement
PU
08/03PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Philex Mining holds SRO shares listing
PU
07/29PSE INDEX CHANGES : Semirara Mining in, Security Bank out
PU
07/26PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : PSE to hold second run of investor day in August
PU
07/13The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. has filed an IPO in the amount of PHP 1.8944 billio..
CI
07/08PART B : Equitable Treatment of Shareholders (2021-2022)
PU
07/08PART D : Disclosure and Transparency (2021-2022)
PU
07/08PART E : Responsibilities of the Board (2021-2022)
PU
07/08PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Bonus (2021-2022)
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 647 M - -
Net income 2021 923 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 13 114 M 235 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,60x
EV / Sales 2021 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramon S. Monzon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Jose R Jimenez Head-Finance Division & Assistant Vice President
Jose Trinidad Pardo Independent Director
Aissa V. Encarnacion Secretary & Head-Information Officer
Philip A. Driz Vice President & Head-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.-25.58%235
CME GROUP INC.-11.32%71 535
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-26.79%14 820
ASX LIMITED-9.38%11 598
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-14.73%8 517
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-34.69%1 845