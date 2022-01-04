Philippines' stock exchange cancels trading on technical glitch

* Technical glitch yet to be resolved
* Philippine shares pressured by surge in COVID-19 cases
MANILA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Philippine Stock Exchange
on Tuesday cancelled trading because of a technical
glitch at the start of the session.
The stock exchange operator said in an advisory that 43 of
125 brokerage firms registered with it could not connect to the
bourse's trading engine. (https://bit.ly/3pSPZIi)
Under the bourse operator's rules, it can halt trading if a
third of brokerage firms cannot access the system.
The Philippines' broader index fell 1.4% on Monday,
marking the bourse's worst opening since 2016, weighed down by
rising COVID-19 infections that has prompted the government to
tighten curbs.
There were technical problems in establishing connection
between the NASDAQ trading engine and the Flextrade front-end
system, the PSE said, adding that it is working with relevant
parties to identify the cause of the glitch. It did not give a
timeline when the issue will be resolved.
NASDAQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"We don't know when the glitch will be fixed since we're all
in the same boat here, just waiting for more updates," Corenne
Agravio, senior equity analyst at Regina Capital Development
Corp in Manila, told Reuters.
"There could be a knee-jerk negative reaction as investors
rush to unload shares amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, but that
won't be a reflection of the bourse's technical issues."
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales
Editing by Ed Davies; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)