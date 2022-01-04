Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSE   PHY6957L1062

THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

(PSE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippines' stock exchange cancels trading on technical glitch

01/04/2022 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Technical glitch yet to be resolved

* Philippine shares pressured by surge in COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday cancelled trading because of a technical glitch at the start of the session.

The stock exchange operator said in an advisory that 43 of 125 brokerage firms registered with it could not connect to the bourse's trading engine. (https://bit.ly/3pSPZIi)

Under the bourse operator's rules, it can halt trading if a third of brokerage firms cannot access the system.

The Philippines' broader index fell 1.4% on Monday, marking the bourse's worst opening since 2016, weighed down by rising COVID-19 infections that has prompted the government to tighten curbs.

There were technical problems in establishing connection between the NASDAQ trading engine and the Flextrade front-end system, the PSE said, adding that it is working with relevant parties to identify the cause of the glitch. It did not give a timeline when the issue will be resolved.

NASDAQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We don't know when the glitch will be fixed since we're all in the same boat here, just waiting for more updates," Corenne Agravio, senior equity analyst at Regina Capital Development Corp in Manila, told Reuters.

"There could be a knee-jerk negative reaction as investors rush to unload shares amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, but that won't be a reflection of the bourse's technical issues."

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 1.20% 15832.798557 Real-time Quote.0.00%
THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. -1.86% 211 End-of-day quote.-1.86%
All news about THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
02:38aPhilippines' stock exchange cancels trading on technical glitch
RE
01/03Philippines' stock exchange suspends trading on technical glitch
RE
2021Philippines to extend trade from Dec. 6 to pre-pandemic schedule
RE
2021The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2021The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
2021The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Announces Resignation of Ms. Rachelle C. Blanch as ..
CI
2021The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
2021PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : sees banner year for capital raising
RE
2021The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ende..
CI
2021PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Beneficial Ownership Transparency Guidelines
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 314 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net income 2020 660 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net cash 2020 3 907 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 2,45%
Capitalization 17 216 M 336 M 336 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,44x
EV / Sales 2020 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramon S. Monzon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Jose R Jimenez Head-Finance Division & Assistant Vice President
Jose Trinidad Pardo Chairman
Aissa V. Encarnacion Secretary & Head-Information Officer
Philip A. Driz Vice President & Head-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.-1.86%336
CME GROUP INC.0.00%82 108
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-3.66%20 235
ASX LIMITED0.00%13 077
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.00%11 537
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C-7.39%6 182