Phoenix : Conditional Full Early Redemption of the Company's Bonds (Series 3) and Issuance Examination of New Series of Bonds

The Hebrew immediate report which was published on December 9,2021 is the binding

report-

It shall be emphasized that as of the date of this Immediate Report, the date of the Public Offering, the scope and terms of the New Bonds that will be offered to the public (if and insofar as they are offered), have not yet been fully determined, and what is stated in this Immediate Report does not impose any obligation on the part of the Company to act to offer the said New Bonds. It shall also be clarified that the publication of the shelf offering report is subject to all approvals required by law, including approval from the Company's BOD (including in relation with the terms and structure of the Public Offering and including in relation with the publication of the shelf offering report), approval of the TASE for listing the New Bonds for trading and approval of a rating of the New Bonds, and the publication of a shelf offering report. Accordingly, there is no certainty that the Public Offering will be realized.

Nothing in this Immediate Report constitutes a public offering or an invitation to purchase securities of the Company and any such offer, insofar as it is made, shall be specified in the framework of a shelf offering report to be published by the Company, insofar as it is published.

2. Details regarding the early redemption

In accordance with the provisions of section 6.2 of the Company's Bonds (Series 3), which was attached to the Company's shelf offering report, published on January 22, 2018 (Reference No.: 2018-01-007317) (This information constitutes inclusion by way of reference) (" Deed of trust for Bonds (Series 3) "), the Company may make early (full or partial) redemption of the Company's Bonds (Series 3).

The Early Redemption amount is determined in accordance with alternative No. 3 in section 6.2.9 of the Deed of trust for Bonds (Series 3), which is the highest alternative among the alternatives in the said section, that is - the market value of the Bonds (Series 3) balance which been determent according to the average closing price of the bonds on the 30 trading days before the BOD decision to do the Early Redemption. Below are details regarding the Early Redemption Amount: