Phoenix : Convening of a Special Assembly of the Company's Shareholders on March 08, 2023

February 1, 2023
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
("The Company")
To:
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
Israel Securities Authority
2 Achuzat Bayit Street
22 Kanfei Nesharim Street
Tel-Aviv
Jerusalem
Re:Immediate Report on Convening a Special General Assembly for the Company's
Shareholders
In accordance with the Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law"), with the Securities (Period and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970 (the "Reports' Regulations"), with the Companies (Voting Paper and Statements of Position) Regulations, 5766-2005 (the "Paper Voting's Regulations") and with the Companies (Notice and Ad on General Assembly and Type Assembly in a Public Company and Adding a Topic to the Agenda) Regulations, 5760-2000 (the "Notice and Ad Regulations"), a notice is hereby given concerning the convening of a Special General Assembly of the Company's Shareholders, which shall convene on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 17:00, at the Company's offices located at 53 HaShalom Road, Giv'atayim, 20th floor, whose agenda concerns the following topic:
1. Approval of the Appointment of Mrs. Rachel Lavine as an External Director of the Company for an Additional Term of 3 Years (Starting 24.3.2023)
1.1. In accordance with the resolution of the Company's BOD pursuant to the provisions of sections 245(a) and 248 of the Companies Law, it is hereby proposed to approve the appointment of Mrs. Rachel Lavine as an External Director of the Company for an additional term of three years, starting 24.3.2023. In accordance with the requirement of sections 224B(a) and 241 of the Companies Law, Mrs. Rachel Lavine declared her suitability to serve as an External Director and that she possesses the necessary skills and ability to devote the proper time for the purpose of performing her duties, and she detailed her skills as aforesaid. In addition, the restrictions set forth in sections 226 and 227 of the Companies Law are not met. Mrs. Rachel Lavine's declaration is attached as Appendix A to this summons' report.
Mrs. Rachel Lavine has accounting and financial expertise, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies (Conditions and Tests Regarding a Director with Accounting and Financial Expertise and a Director with Professional Qualifications) Regulations 5766-2005.
Subject to the approval of the renewal of the appointment of Mrs. Rachel Lavine as an External Director by the General Assembly, Mrs. Lavine will be entitled to a compensation, identical to the compensation paid to the Company's External Directors, in accordance with the Companies (Rules Regarding Compensation and Expenses to an External Director) Regulations, 5760-2000, depending on the rank of the Company, as it shall be from time to time. In addition, Mrs. Rachel Lavine will be entitled to indemnity and exemption letters in accordance with the decision of the General Meeting dated 24.3.20201 (Reference No.: 2020-01-102009) and she will be insured under the Officers and Directors Liability Insurance Policy of the Company, as it shall be from time to time, all in accordance with the terms accepted by the Company and in accordance with the provisions of the compensation policy of the Company's officers approved by the General Assembly of the Company's shareholders on 22.10.2020 and 5.1.20232.
Below are the required details, to the best of the Company's knowledge, about Mrs. Rachel Lavine, the candidate for the renewal of her position of External Director of the Company:
Name:
Rachel (Rocha) Lavine
I.D. Number:
022216329
Date of commencement of term:
24.3.2023
Date of birth:
9.12.1965
Address for the service of judicial
3 Yefe Nof St., Giv'atayim
documents:
Citizenship:
Israeli
Member of the BOD's committees:
Audit Committee, Chairperson of the
Committee for Examining the Financial
For the convening of the Assembly and the wording of the exemption and indemnity letters, see the immediate report dated February 18, 2020 (Reference No. 2020-01-014290) (brought by way of reference).
For the convening of the Assembly and the wording of the exemption and indemnity letters, see the immediate report dated September 21, 2020 (Reference No. 2020-01-102009) (brought by way of reference).
Statements (The Phoenix Holdings),
Compensation Committee and a member of
the Nostro Investment Committee.
External Director:
Yes, and a candidate for an additional tenure
of External Director
Independent Director:
-
Does she have accounting and financial
Yes.
expertise or professional qualification:
Is she an employee of the Company, its
No.
subsidiary, its affiliate or its stakeholder:
Education:
BA Business Major in Accounting - College
of Management Tel Aviv
MBA Business Management - Kellogg
School of Management, Northwestern
University, Chicago.
Job in the last five years:
Vice Chairman - Atrium European Real
Estate Ltd.
Vice Chairman - Tidhar Group Ltd.
Professional consultant for companies in
the real estate sector.
Additional corporations in which she serves
INFINYA Ltd., AFI Properties Ltd., Tidhar
as a Director:
Group Ltd. and subsidiaries it owns; Veridis
Environment Ltd.
Family member of a stakeholder in the
No.
Company:
A director, whom the Company considers
Yes.
to have accounting and financial expertise
for the purpose of meeting the minimum
number determined by the BOD under
section 92 (a) (12) of the Companies Law:
Summary of the proposed resolution - "To appoint Mrs. Rachel Lavine as an External Director of the Company for a term of three (3) years as of 24.3.2023 and to continue to grant her an exemption and indemnity letter as well as insurance coverage under the terms customary by the Company."
2. The Legal Quorum for Holding the Assembly and Postponed General Assembly
According to the Company's AOA, a discussion may not be opened at the General Assembly unless a legal quorum is present at the commencement of the Assembly. The legal quorum for the General Assembly is the presence of at least three (3) shareholders, present by themselves or by a proxy, holding at least one third (1/3) of the total voting rights in the Company, within half an hour from the date set for the commencement of the Assembly. If no legal quorum is present half an hour after the date set for the commencement of the Assembly, the Assembly shall be postponed for
one week at the same time and place, ("Postponed General Assembly"). If a legal quorum is not present half an hour after the date set for the Postponed General Assembly, the presence of at least two (2) shareholders, either by themselves or through a proxy, will constitute the legal quorum for the Postponed General Assembly.
The Required Majority for Resolutions on the Assembly's Agenda
Simple majority (that is, a majority of over 50% of the votes who voted for or against, excluding abstainers), in voting in the count of votes, provided that one of the following takes place in addition: (1) The quorum of the majority of votes at the General Assembly shall include a majority of all the votes of the shareholders, who are not controlling shareholders of the Company or have a personal interest in approving the appointment, except for a personal interest that is not the result of a relationship with the controlling shareholder participants in the vote; In counting all the votes of the aforesaid shareholders, the abstainers shall not be taken into account; (2) The total number of opposing votes from among the shareholders referred to under section 1 above shall not exceed the rate of two percent (2%) of the total voting rights in the Company.
The Assembly's Orders and Voting
The date for determining the shareholders' entitlement to participate and vote in the Assembly
The effective date for determining the shareholders' entitlement to vote in the
General Assembly according to section 182(b) of the Companies Law and according to Regulation 3 of the Companies' (Written Voting and Position Announcements) Regulations, 5766-2005 is Wednesday, February 8, 2023 (Hereinafter: the "Effective Date").
Voting eligibility
Any of the Company's shareholders on the Effective Date, whether the shares are listed on his/her name (Hereinafter: "Listed Shareholder") or whether he/she holds them by way of a stock-exchange member (that is, a person to whose credit a share is listed with a stock exchange member and the same share is included among the shares listed in the shareholders' register in the
name of a nominee company, as stated in section 177(1) of the Companies Law (Hereinafter: "Unlisted Shareholder"), is eligible to take part and vote in the Assembly in person or by proxy for voting as well as by Voting Paper. In addition, an Unlisted Shareholder is also eligible to vote by an Electronic Voting Paper that shall be conveyed to the Company by the Electronic Voting System in accordance with Mark B of Chapter 7-2 of the Securities Law ("The Electronic Voting System", "Electronic Voting Paper" and "The Securities
Law").
Proxy for voting
The document that appoints a proxy shall be in writing, signed by the appointer or his/her attorney, or, when the appointer is a corporation, the power of attorney shall be signed with its accepted stamp or by its attorney. The proxy- appointment letter and the power of attorney (if there is any) or a copy of such documents approved by a notary shall be deposited at the Company's Offices with the Company's secretariat, at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date and time of the General Assembly or the Postponed Assembly (as the case may be) for which an authorization letter was submitted. A deposit as stated, which relates to the Assembly's set date, shall also be effective for the Postponed Assembly.
Voting paper and position announcements
As stated above, in the vote to approve the resolutions on the agenda, a shareholder may also vote by a Voting Paper. In addition, a shareholder may express his position regarding the aforesaid topic by means of a position announcement. The wording of the Voting Paper and the position announcement, as defined in section 88 of the Companies Law, can be reviewed, as provided, on the Distribution Website and the Stock-Exchange
website (Hereinafter: "The Distribution Website") at http://www.magna.isa.gov.il and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.
Voting by a Voting Paper will be done on top of the second part of the Voting Paper, as published on the Distribution Website. Any shareholder may contact the Company according to the details below in order to receive, free of charge,
