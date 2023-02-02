Phoenix : Convening of a Special Assembly of the Company's Shareholders on March 08, 2023

-Convenience Translation Only-

The Hebrew immediate report is the binding report-

February 1, 2023

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

("The Company")

To: To: The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Israel Securities Authority 2 Achuzat Bayit Street 22 Kanfei Nesharim Street Tel-Aviv Jerusalem

Re: Immediate Report on Convening a Special General Assembly for the Company's

Shareholders

In accordance with the Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law"), with the Securities (Period and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970 (the "Reports' Regulations"), with the Companies (Voting Paper and Statements of Position) Regulations, 5766-2005 (the "Paper Voting's Regulations") and with the Companies (Notice and Ad on General Assembly and Type Assembly in a Public Company and Adding a Topic to the Agenda) Regulations, 5760-2000 (the "Notice and Ad Regulations"), a notice is hereby given concerning the convening of a Special General Assembly of the Company's Shareholders, which shall convene on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 17:00, at the Company's offices located at 53 HaShalom Road, Giv'atayim, 20th floor, whose agenda concerns the following topic:

1. Approval of the Appointment of Mrs. Rachel Lavine as an External Director of the Company for an Additional Term of 3 Years (Starting 24.3.2023)

1.1. In accordance with the resolution of the Company's BOD pursuant to the provisions of sections 245(a) and 248 of the Companies Law, it is hereby proposed to approve the appointment of Mrs. Rachel Lavine as an External Director of the Company for an additional term of three years, starting 24.3.2023. In accordance with the requirement of sections 224B(a) and 241 of the Companies Law, Mrs. Rachel Lavine declared her suitability to serve as an External Director and that she possesses the necessary skills and ability to devote the proper time for the purpose of performing her duties, and she detailed her skills as aforesaid. In addition, the restrictions set forth in sections 226 and 227 of the Companies Law are not met. Mrs. Rachel Lavine's declaration is attached as Appendix A to this summons' report.