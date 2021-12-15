Phoenix : Immediate Report regarding Collective Agreement

-Convenience Translation Only

The Hebrew immediate report is the binding report-

December 15,2021

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. ("The Company")

Re: Immediate Report regarding Collective Agreement

Re: Immediate Report regarding Collective Agreement

The Company is hereby announcing that on December 14, 2021, a new collective agreement was signed between The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company (Hereinafter: "The Phoenix Insurance") and The New Histadrut - The General Federation of Labor in Israel - Histadrut HaMaof (Hereinafter: "The Histadrut") and the Employees Union, for the period from 1.1.2022 to 31.12.2024. At the same time, a new collective agreement was also signed for the same period with The Phoenix Pension & Provident Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company (Hereinafter: "The Phoenix Pension & Provident") (Hereinafter collectively: "The Agreement"; the two companies together: "The Phoenix").

Under the new collective agreement, the provisions of the previous collective agreements1 in The Phoenix Insurance will continue to apply during the term of the agreement, and they will commence from 1.1.2022 in The Phoenix Pension & Provident, except for changes defined in the new agreement, the main ones of which are as follows:

Salary increase - During the term of the agreement, The Phoenix will pay permanent employees and employees in probationary period, subject to the conditions defined in the agreement 2 , salary increase at an average rate of 3.03% per year. The salary increase for hourly employees in the various call centers will be in accordance with the tables included in the agreement. Minimum salary - The monthly minimum salary for a full-time employee will be NIS 6,000 gross starting in 2022, and NIS 6,500 gross in 2024. Pension insurance - Increasing the provision for pension insurance per employee by 1%, of which 0.5% for benefits at the expense of the employer and 0.5% for benefits at the employee's expense. In total, the pension provisions (employer's part and employee part) will be at a rate of not less than 22.83%. Annual bonus - Insofar as The Phoenix meets the full (100%) profit targets to be determined by The Phoenix's BOD in relation to specific year - The Phoenix will allocate a budget to pay a bonus to employees, that its total cost will be in an amount equal to 6.835% of the annual salary cost, in the year preceding the year in which the bonus will be paid. For meeting targets in the range of 70% -130% of the profit target, the bonus budget will relatively-linearly increase or decrease in the relevant