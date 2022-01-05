Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOE   IL0007670123

THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.

(PHOE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/05
40.43 ILS   -0.17%
05:38pPHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
2021PHOENIX : Immediate Report regarding Collective Agreement
PU
2021PHOENIX : 2021 Q3 financial report - translated version
PU
Phoenix : Immidiate Report

01/05/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Convenience Translation Only

The Hebrew immediate is the binding report-

5.1.2022

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. ("the Company")

To:

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Subject: Immediate Report

On 4 January, 2022, a judgment was rendered by the Central District Court rejecting the request for approval of the class action that was filed against a subsidiary of the Company, The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. (hereinafter: "The Phoenix Insurance") and against five other insurance companies (hereinafter together: "the Defendants"), concerning the claim that, allegedly, the Defendants unlawfully refrain from paying policyholders and third parties the VAT component that applies to the cost of damages when the damages were not actually repaired (see details in the Immediate Report dated 18 January, 2018 (Reference No. 2018-01-006126) and in Note 7A(23) to the Company's financial statements as of 30 September, 2021, that were published on 30 November, 2021 (Reference No. 2021-01- 173703)).

This concludes the proceeding subject to the plaintiff's right to submit an appeal.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

c/o Adv. Meni Neeman, Chief Legal Counsel and Secretary of the Company

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
