Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOE   IL0007670123

THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.

(PHOE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/26
38.96 ILS   +1.75%
02:18pPHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
01/07PHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
01/05PHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix : Immidiate Report

01/27/2022 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-Convenience Translation Only

The Hebrew immediate report is the binding report-

27.1.2022

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

("the Company")

To

To

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Re: Immediate Report

On January 24, 2022, the Jerusalem District Court rendered a decision approving the motion to certify the claim as a class action (hereinafter: "The Approval Decision"), which was filed against a subsidiary of the Company, The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. (hereinafter: "The Phoenix Insurance") as well as against another insurance company (hereinafter collectively: "The Defendants"), and which is concerned, according to the Plaintiff, with the Defendants' refusal to recognize a surgery which requires medical intervention, as an insurance event, according to the health policies issued by them, on the grounds that it is a "preventive surgery" (See more details in the Immediate Report dated June 19, 2018 (Reference No. 2018-01- 059287) and in Note 7A(26) to the Company's financial statements as of September 30, 2021, which were published on November 30, 2021 (Reference No. 2021-01- 173703)).

As part of the Approval Decision, it was determined, that the group for whom the class action will be conducted is any person who has entered into a health insurance contract with the Defendants, which included insurance coverage for surgeries, and their claim for surgery was denied on the ground it was a "preventive" surgery not covered by the policy (even if the ground was presented differently in the rejection letter), and the common questions for the group members are, whether the Defendants violated the insurance contracts by rejecting claims for insurance coverage for surgery, claiming that this is a "preventive" surgery, and what are the remedies to which the members of the group are entitled in respect thereof.

The Phoenix Insurance is studying the Approval Decision and considering its further steps.

Respectfully,

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

c/o Adv. Meni Neeman, Chief Legal Counsel and Secretary of the Company

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 19:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.
02:18pPHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
01/07PHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
01/05PHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
2021PHOENIX : Immediate Report regarding Collective Agreement
PU
2021PHOENIX : 2021 Q3 financial report - translated version
PU
2021PHOENIX : Conditional Full Early Redemption of the Company's Bonds (Series 3) and Issuance..
PU
2021PHOENIX : Distribution of interim cash dividend in the amount of NIS 200,000,000- Compleme..
PU
2021PHOENIX : Laim and a request for approval as a class action against the Phoenix Insurance
PU
2021PHOENIX : Distribution of interim cash dividend in the amount of NIS 200,000,000
PU
2021PHOENIX : Financial Statements Q3.2021 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2 049 M 642 M 642 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,57x
Yield 2021 6,93%
Capitalization 9 800 M 3 089 M 3 071 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,96 ILS
Average target price 46,00 ILS
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eyal Ben Simon Chief Executive Officer
Eli Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Benny Gabbay Director
Haggai Schreiber Chief Investments Officer & Deputy CEO
Tal Zohar Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.-3.16%3 089
AXA6.28%75 042
METLIFE, INC.4.70%55 567
PRUDENTIAL PLC-0.71%46 740
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.3.27%42 253
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.46%41 121