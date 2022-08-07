Log in
THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.

(PHOE)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-03
36.20 ILS   -0.11%
06:14aPHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
07/20An unknown buyer acquired an unknown minority stake in Gama Management and Clearing Ltd from The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. for ILS 9.2 million.
CI
06/29PHOENIX : Convening of an Annual General Assembly on August 4th 2022
PU
Phoenix : Immidiate Report

08/07/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Notice of the date of 2022 Q2 financial results publication and conference call

Dear Sir or Madam,

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (hereinafter the "Phoenix") will publish its 2022 Q2 financial reports (hereinafter the "Financial Reports"). The Financial Reports will be available on the Phoenix website at https://investor-relations.fnx.co.il, the Israel Securities Authority reporting website, and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website.

On the same day, at 1pm (Israel time), the Phoenix will hold a conference call in Hebrew to discuss its financial results. The link to the conference call is below: https://bit.ly/fnx-hebrew-25-8-22

Also on that day, at 5pm (Israel) / 3pm (UK) / 10am (ET), the Phoenix will hold a conference call in English to discuss its financial results. The link to the conference call is below: https://bit.ly/fnx-english-25-8-22

The conference calls will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the Phoenix website at https://investor-relations.fnx.co.il, the Israel Securities Authority reporting website, and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website. Archived recordings of the conference calls will be available on the Phoenix website the following business day.

The conference calls do not replace the need to review the latest periodic reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports in accordance with section 32A of the Securities Law, 1968.

Sincerely,

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

By Eli Schwartz, CFO

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
