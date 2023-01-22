Phoenix : Immidiate Report

Phoenix Insurance Ltd.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Capital Raising (2009) Ltd.

income was mainly due to the increase in the interest rate, which had a positive effect on life and health insurance activities owing to the release of reserves and an improvement in the solvency ratio. All of the Company's lines of operations recorded underwriting profit, although PC insurance recorded a total loss due to investment losses. Excluding investment losses, the Company's PC insurance line recorded underwriting profit, unlike peers presenting underwriting loss, which we view positively. Underwriting profitability measured by a net combined ratio of about 90% on average over the last five years is supported by Phoenix Insurance's pricing strategy and by its focus on more profitable products. PC insurance premiums grew by 21% in 2022, although most of the growth came from rising premium prices.

Phoenix Holdings posted strong results in 2021, with a total income of NIS 2,316 million, of which NIS 1,727 million came from the insurance company, which distributed approximately NIS 500 million as a dividend. The income was translated into 26.3% return on capital and a Solvency II coverage ratio (SCR) of 196%, above the Company's goal of maintaining an SCR of 150%-170%. Rising interest rates and investment income increasing to over 3% contributed NIS 1,093 million to total post-tax income of NIS 1,658 million, coupled with strong overall revenue growth due to 58% organic and inorganic growth in managed assets (and to 10% growth in PC insurance premiums).

Phoenix Insurance's Solvency II capital ratio improved, and the group's capitalization, as calculated by S&P Global Ratings' risk-adjusted capital model, remained stable in the past year. The Company's share capital grew slightly in the second half of 2022, from NIS 9.9 billion to NIS 10.1 billion. The Solvency II coverage was 190% on December 31, 2021, compared to 192% on December 31, 2020.

We estimate that Phoenix Holdings' liquidity improved, as well as its ability to serve its debt from its own resources. Our assessment is supported by the IPO and registration for institutional trading, as well as by receipts from holdings in unregulated non-insurance activities. These activities include Phoenix Agencies, which markets the Company's products and competitors' products and posts high profitability and liquidity, Excellence which posts high profitability and liquidity and growth in managed assets, and Gamma, which provide credit and clearing services and was first issued to the public in 2021. In addition, Phoenix Holdings has pension and provident activity transferred from the insurance company, which generates fixed management fees that increase in tandem with the increase in asset volume. This activity is regulated, although its capital requirements are lower than Solvency II ones. Overall, we expect non-insurance activities to continue growing and the ensuing cash flow to increase and reduce dependence on dividend receipts from Phoenix Insurance. This is also supported by the insurance company's dividend policy and by the high Solvency ratio.