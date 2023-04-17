Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOE   IL0007670123

THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.

(PHOE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-16
36.38 ILS   +2.57%
05:36pPhoenix : Immidiate Report
PU
03/28Spiral Financial Inc. announced that it has received $28 million in funding from Team8 Labs Ltd., Euclidean Capital LLC, Communitas Capital Partners, LLC, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd., Nidoco AB, and another investor
CI
03/23Phoenix : Distribution of cash dividend in the amount of NIS 177,172,100
PU
Phoenix : Immidiate Report

04/17/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
Immediate Report regarding the Formation of Treasury Shares in the Issued Share Capital of the Corporation, a Change in their Number or in the Identity of the Holder

Regulation 31(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Statements), 5730-1970 Regulation 33(a) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Statements), 5730-1970

This change should not be reported in Form T-76 as well

Reference numbers of previous

reports on the subject:

We hereby confirm that

On 17/04/2023

_________, _________,

_________.

From __________ to __________

There has been a change in the number of treasury shares in the corporation's capital

Name of holder of Treasury Shares

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Name of holder in English

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Type of identification number: Number at the Registrar of Companies in Israel

ID number: 520017450

Holder type: The reporting corporation

Citizenship / Country of incorporation or registration: Incorporated in Israel

Country of citizenship / incorporation or registration: _________

The securities registration number on the Stock Exchange: The Phoenix (767012) 767012

Name of Share: The Phoenix

The essence of the change: An increase due to purchases in the Stock Exchange

Date of transaction: 17/04/2023

Transaction rate in NIS: 36.25

Nominal value of total securities in NIS: 1

The total amount of the consideration calculated in NIS 1,337,661.25

The reference number of the Shelf Offering Report _________, which was reported on _________

The number of treasury shares held by the holder prior to the change was: 5,569,301

Number of shares subject to change: + 36,901

The number of treasury shares held by the holder after the change is: 5,606,202

The rate of share capital issued in the corporation, held after the change by the holder of the dormant shares is: 2.21%

Have the shares been purchased in accordance with an acquisition plan approved by the Company: Yes

Cumulative implementation rate of the plan after the change: 7.63%

Date of reporting the acquisition plan: 01/02/2023

The Corporation's Inventory Treasury Shares

1 Name of Share: Phoenix 1 NIS Securities registration number: 767012

Number of shares in registered capital: 300,000,000

Number of shares in issued and paid-up capital: 259,034,144

Number of treasury shares under Section 308 or for the purpose of an ATM plan: 5,606,202

Number of shares without rights under Section 333 (a): 0

Number of shares without rights under Section 340: 0

Number of shares without rights under Section 181: 0

Total of non-voting's right and non-capital shares' right: 5,606,202

% of shares without rights from issued and paid-up capital: 2.21

Number of treasury shares under Section 309(b) ("Subsidiary Treasury Shares"): 31 (Excluding shares held by a subsidiary under Section 369 which were acquired before February 2000 and have full voting and capital rights)

Number of shares without voting rights under Section 333(b): 0

  • of shares without voting rights but with capital rights out of the total capital issued from this paper: 0.0 Number of shares for voting rights' calculation: 253,427,911
    Number of shares for capital rights' calculation: 253,427,942

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 21:35:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 1 114 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 9 181 M 2 516 M 2 516 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 4 832
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,38 ILS
Average target price 43,50 ILS
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eyal Ben Simon Chief Executive Officer
Eli Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Benjamin Gabbay Director
Ron Shvili EVP, Head-Technology, IT & Innovation Division
Haggai Schreiber Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.-5.41%2 439
AXA10.21%74 629
METLIFE, INC.-16.24%46 942
AFLAC INCORPORATED-7.97%40 534
PRUDENTIAL PLC3.68%39 807
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.05%35 429
